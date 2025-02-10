“Here’s to another year of memories gone” - GT all-rounder’s endearing post for wife on 2nd anniversary [In Picture]

New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips took to social media on Monday, February 10, to share a heartwarming post celebrating his second wedding anniversary. The 28-year-old had married Kate Phillips on February 10, 2023. To mark the special occasion, the Kiwi cricketer posted a photo on Instagram, captioning it:

“Happy 2nd wedding anniversary my Love. Here’s to another year of memories gone and the new ones we’ll create. I love you.”

On the cricket front, Glenn Phillips is currently competing in the second match against South Africa in Lahore. The game is part of the 2025 Tri-Series, featuring New Zealand, South Africa, and host nation Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Phillips delivered an outstanding performance in the first game against Pakistan on Saturday, February 8, at Gaddafi Stadium. After New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat, the opening pair of Will Young (4) and Rachin Ravindra (25) failed to make a mark.

However, Kane Williamson (58 off 89 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (81 off 84 balls) laid a solid foundation for the Black Caps to finish strong. Phillips came in at No. 6 and began brilliantly, reaching his fifty off 55 balls.

The right-handed batter then took an aggressive approach, scoring 25 runs in the final over against Shaheen Afridi. In doing so, he brought up his maiden hundred off just 74 balls. He finished unbeaten on 106 off 74 balls, including six fours and seven sixes, as New Zealand posted a total of 330/6 in their 50 overs.

In response, apart from Fakhar Zaman's knock of 84, no other Pakistani batter made a significant contribution, and they were bowled out for 252, losing the game by 78 runs.

Glenn Phillips has represented New Zealand in 135 games across formats

Glenn Phillips made his New Zealand debut in a T20I match against South Africa in 2017. Since then, he has played 83 T20Is, scoring 1,929 runs, including 10 fifties and two centuries.

The 28-year-old has also represented his country in 37 ODIs, accumulating 887 runs with four fifties and one century. Additionally, he has appeared in 15 Tests, scoring 728 runs, with five fifties, and has taken 31 wickets.

