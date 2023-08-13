“High chance that we will take risk on a proven performer” - England coach on Jofra Archer’s availability for World Cup 2023

England white-ball coach Matthew Mott has admitted that the team is willing to take a risk with injury-prone Jofra Archer with regard to World Cup 2023 considering what he brings to the table. Describing Archer as a proven performer on the world stage, he added that they are “planning for him to be available”.

The 28-year-old fast bowler has been in and out of the England team in recent seasons due to his constant troubles with an elbow injury. Returning to international cricket after nearly 18 months, he registered career best ODI figures of 6/40 during the series in South Africa earlier this year. He also impressed with his pace during the subsequent tour of Bangladesh.

He flew to India to represented Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, but had to be replaced after playing just five matches in which he claimed two wickets.

Speaking about Archer’s chances of featuring the ODI World Cup in India, Mott admitted that there are plenty of things that need to fall in place, but added that they wouldn’t mind taking a risk with him. He told Mail Sport:

“There is a high chance that we will take risk on a proven performer that has done it on the world stage. We are planning for him to be available. Obviously, a lot of things have to go his way and it will be a tight timeline but with players like that you are going to give them every opportunity to prove their fitness, and so we will keep an open mind.”

Adding that Archer will be handled with care in the build up to the World Cup, he stated that England are hopeful of Mark Wood also making his mark in white ball cricket. Mott said:

“It would be a big ask for him [Archer] to play every game, so we would have to target specific ones, but we are big on ball speed for India, we feel like that’s a really important asset for us to have out there and it will be good to see Mark Wood, who had such an impact in the Ashes, do the same with the white ball.”

Wood had terrific Ashes 2023, claiming 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 20.21.

Archer, Wood could feature in England’s preliminary World Cup 2023 squad

According to reports, England are set to name their preliminary World Cup 2023 squad on Tuesday, August 15 along with one-day and T20 squads that will face New Zealand and Ireland.

There are chances that both Archer and Wood could feature in England’s preliminary squad for World Cup 2023. As per ICC regulations, all teams need to finalize their 15-member squads by September 28.