"His mind would run in different directions; he is a human being"- Ajay Jadeja slams Rohit, Dravid for Suryakumar Yadav's failure

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja slammed the Indian team management, especially captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid, for mishandling Suryakumar Yadav's batting position in the third ODI against Australia in Chennai.

'SKY' was dismissed for a golden duck twice in the first two ODIs, and the team management made the decision to drop him lower down the order to No.7. The decision didn't pay off as Yadav was once again dismissed for a golden duck.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Ajay Jadeja explained why India should have backed Suryakumar Yadav to continue to bat at No.4. He said:

"When you're going through a good time, it doesn't matter if you make the batter wait. But if the form isn't good and you let the player wait for his batting, his mind would run in different directions. He is a human being! He's the same Suryakumar Yadav who scored 360 degrees across the ground. When someone like Virat Kohli faced so many months out of form, it means there's something in the mind that affects your game."

Suryakumar Yadav would have been more comfortable batting up the order: Ajay Jadeja

Ajay Jadeja felt the game just got more tricky as the overs ticked by and the wickets kept on tumbling for the Men in Blue at regular intervals. He opined that Suryakumar Yadav should have batted when the situation of the chase was easier as it would have given him enough time to settle down.

On this, Jadeja added:

"In our days, it used to be said that if someone isn't in form, and if he plays at no.4 and you send him at no.7, it will always be more challenging. You will always feel more comfortable when you bat up the order. When you come at no.7, whatever strength you have in your batting, you've already lost 60-80 percent of it. You can only regain form when you play ahead. You can't save anyone. If you try to save someone, this game will only kill you more."

SKY will need an outstanding IPL 2023 season with the bat to have any hopes of retaining his spot in the Indian ODI team.

