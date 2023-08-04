"His numbers are not looking good at any position in T20s" - Aakash Chopra on whether No. 6 is the right spot for Sanju Samson

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Sanju Samson's ideal batting position in T20Is cannot be figured out based on his current international numbers.

West Indies set India a 150-run target in the first T20I in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday, August 3. Samson scored a run-a-ball 12 in the chase before he was run out as the visitors lost the game by four runs to go 1-0 down in the five-match series.

During a discussion on JioCinema, Chopra was asked whether No. 6 is the right position for Sanju Samson and whether Hardik Pandya can move a spot down instead, to which he responded:

"Where will you play him if you don't play him here? Sending Hardik at No. 6, I don't want to do that personally because I feel Hardik Pandya should come at No. 5 for sure. So No. 5 is fine for him."

The former Indian opener added:

"Everyone likes to bat up the order. His numbers are not looking good at any position in T20s, let's be fair - very limited opportunities and he didn't get those opportunities continuously as well."

Chopra highlighted that the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter's current T20I numbers don't justify him being moved to No. 4 either, elaborating:

"Averages of 26, 16, 14, 12 and 19 (in different positions) - obviously it's not enough. It is not giving us enough idea of where he should bat - what is his suited number. We cannot build the argument that he should play at No. 4 seeing those numbers."

Samson has aggregated 114 runs at a paltry average of 14.25 in eight innings at No. 4. He hasn't played more than two innings in any other position, with Thursday's knock being his first at No. 6.

"It was probably the most difficult time to bat on this pitch" - Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson's knock in 1st T20I vs West Indies

Sanju Samson has an overall average of 19.56 in 17 T20I innings.

Aakash Chopra believes Sanju Samson shouldn't be judged based on his knock in Thursday's game, reasoning:

"It seemed like on this pitch when the ball got older, it didn't come nicely onto the bat, and scoring runs was slightly difficult. So when you see Sanju's innings, see it with the lens that it was probably the most difficult time to bat on this pitch."

While observing that the stylish batter was dismissed slightly unfortunately, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that consistency cannot be expected from a lower-middle-order player. He explained:

"He had hit a six and was getting a little rhythm but then he got run out. One innings - don't talk about too much because a No. 6 player in any case will not be able to do anything in six or seven of his 10 innings. You play him at No. 6 for those three knocks because he can win the match from there."

Abhishek Nayar opined that either No. 4 or No. 6 would be an ideal position for Samson. He added that the 28-year-old should be persisted with at No. 6 for the rest of the series, now that he has been given that spot.

Poll : Is No. 6 the ideal position for Sanju Samson in India's batting order? Yes No 0 votes