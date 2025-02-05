"His numbers speak much better” - Former India cricketer chooses between KL Rahul & Rishabh Pant for IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has backed KL Rahul to play over Rishabh Pant as a wicketkeeper in the three-match ODI series against England, starting on Thursday (February 6) in Nagpur. The cricketer-turned-commentator earmarked that Rahul has a better track record than Pant in the 50-over format.

Rahul has amassed 2851 runs in 77 ODIs at an average of 49.15, including seven tons and 18 half-centuries. Meanwhile, Pant has 871 runs in 31 ODIs, averaging 33.50, including one century and five 50s. As wicketkeeper, Rahul and Pant have 57 and 24 dismissals behind the stumps, respectively.

Uthappa said on his YouTube channel (from 0:30 onwards):

"I think KL Rahul should be picked in ODIs. Both [including Rishabh Pant] should be picked in the playing XI but KL Rahul should be given preference. His numbers speak much better than Rishabh Pant."

Trending

KL Rahul amassed 452 runs in 11 matches at an average of 75.33 at the 2023 ODI World Cup, including one century and two fifties. He, however, has managed just 108 runs in his last five ODIs, averaging 27, including a half-century against South Africa.

"He’s a much more flexible player" - Robin Uthappa on KL Rahul

Robin Uthappa further highlighted KL Rahul's ability to bat at any position in the batting order in ODIs. The 39-year-old credited the right-handed batter for his ability to adjust according to circumstances and batting order.

He said in the aforementioned video (from 1:15 onwards):

"Rishabh Pant’s numbers are not strong in ODI cricket. He hasn’t lived up to his potential because he is a better current player in the Test team but his white-ball performances haven’t been too good so far."

"If only one plays, I will select KL Rahul because he’s a much more flexible player. He can play in the top gear and low gear. He can play defensive and attacking roles as well. He hasn’t done any favors for himself by batting slowly in the last 18 months but KL Rahul should be picked first," he added.

Rishabh Pant scored six runs in his only ODI match against Sri Lanka last year after his car accident in December 2022, which sidelined him for more than a year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news