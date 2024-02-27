"His pace was pedestrian" - Michael Atherton disappointed with Ollie Robinson's bowling display in 4th IND vs ENG Test 

Former England skipper Michael Atherton expressed his disappointment over Ollie Robinson's performance in the fourth Test against India in Ranchi. The right-arm pacer went wicketless and was not even given the ball in the final innings as India recorded a thrilling five-wicket win to clinch the series with a game to spare.

Prior to the match in Ranchi, the bowler's last cricketing appearance came during the third Test of the 2023 Ashes in Headingley, Leeds. He was also not considered for the first three matches in the subcontinent, with England preferring James Anderson and Mark Wood.

Ben Stokes had spoken highly of Robinson during the buildup to the fourth Test, but the player's biggest contribution surprisingly came with the bat. Robinson scored 58 runs in the first innings, putting on a crucial partnership with Joe Root to help England stretch their total well past the 300-run mark.

"Ollie Robinson, I was really disappointed with him in this game. I felt that he bowled, his pace was pedestrian, and he was quite down on pace. Obviously scored that half-century, but dropped a catch. He was not called upon by Stokes on the last day and he looked like a player who has been out of cricket for seven months. He looks like a bowler who needs a good run of game time now, not necessarily with England either," Atherton said on Sky Cricket Podcast

It remains to be seen whether Robinson retains his place in the team for the series finale in Dharamshala where there is some assistance expected for the seamers. Mark Wood was rested for the fourth Test, and could return to the playing XI while veteran James Anderson has played three Tests in a row now.

"He needs to be playing to show those skills" - Ollie Robinson

Ollie Robinson has a solid record against India, which includes his performances during India's tour of England in 2021. However, he could not make his mark in the subcontinent.

The pacer has only played in such conditions for England during the tour of Pakistan in late 2022, where he actually made an impression. He played in all three Tests, and was arguably one of the best bowlers of the series.

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain also agreed with Michael Atherton's views and claimed that pace is a crucial prospect for the bowler's ability.

"Ollie Robinson, as we saw in Pakistan, is a very highly skillful bowler, even if there is not a lot on the pitch. He has those skills, but he needs to be playing to show those skills. He needs to be of a certain pace, he needs to be hitting the mid-eighties and not the high seventies," Nasser Hussain said

India and England will lock horns in the final Test of the series in Dharamshala from March 7 onwards.

