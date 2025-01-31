“His rhythm went awry” - R Ashwin reveals how Virat Kohli’s plan for Indian fast bowler didn’t work in BGT 2024-25

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jan 31, 2025 09:26 IST
India v England - 4th Test: Day Three - Source: Getty
Kohli was in the thick of the action during the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy down under [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed how Virat Kohli's advice to pacer Akash Deep in the Brisbane Test of the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy backfired. Playing in his first Test down under, Akash Deep replaced Harshit Rana after the latter featured in the opening two Tests.

However, despite impressing in most of his spells, Akash Deep finished with sub-par figures of 1/95 in 29.5 overs in the first innings. Australia were led by brilliant centuries from Steve Smith and Travis Head, posting a mammoth 445 in their first essay.

Talking about the importance of understanding a bowler at the AWS AI Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru, Ashwin cited the example of Kohli's advice to Akash Deep which backfired.

"Akash Deep was bowling a fabulous spell at the Gabba. He was probably bowling his best, but Bumrah wasn’t. He was going through a wonderful spell of 3-4 overs. I was watching the game from outside. I saw Virat run up to him and say, ‘seedha daalo yaar, seedha daalo!’ [bowl straight!]. Immediately, out came a fielder and he went to leg gully. Aakash Deep bowled on the body and a couple of balls on the leg side, he got flicked and pulled. His rhythm went awry," he said [quoted by News18].
also-read-trending Trending

Ashwin added:

"In Virat’s head, he thought that was uncomfortable for him, so if you do that against Smith, you will get him out. If you don’t understand a bowler, this is what happens. But if you understand a bowler, you know he’s going through a good spell, allow him to build on that spell."

Akash Deep enjoyed greater success in the second innings, picking up 2/28 in 5 overs, as India managed to escape with a draw.

Incidentally, Ashwin, who was not part of the XI for the Brisbane Test, announced his international retirement after the game.

"You will find Akash Deep not playing another Test because he didn't get enough wickets in Australia" - R Ashwin

Akash Deep enjoyed little fortune with the ball in the Australian tour [Credit: Getty]
Ravichandran Ashwin believed India's culture of backing batters way more than bowlers has led to them being behind Australia as the dominant force in world cricket. He felt Akash Deep would struggle to find a place in the Test side after his below-par Australian tour, while batters never receive such harsh treatment.

"It is an unfair world. The batters get cocooned, but the bowlers don't. You will find Akash Deep not playing another Test because he didn't get enough wickets in Australia. But you will never find another batter who hasn’t made enough runs not playing another game for India. That’s exactly why Australia is a dominant force in world cricket and Indians aren't," said Ashwin [quoted by Hindustan Times].

Akash Deep played only two out of the five Tests in Australia, finishing with 5 wickets at an average of 54.

Meanwhile, India suffered a 1-3 series defeat to surrender the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2014/15.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
