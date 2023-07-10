"His second innings dismissal was a shock to all of us" - Mark Taylor on Steve Smith's batting failures in 3rd Test of 2023 Ashes

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor was disappointed with star batter Steve Smith's dismal performance with the bat in the third Test at Headingley. Australia endured their first defeat of the English summer after three consecutive wins as they went down to a spirited England side by three wickets.

Playing in his 100th Test match, Smith recorded only a combined 24 runs, including a soft dismissal chipping a catch to midwicket in the second innings.

Smith was fresh off a sensational century in the first innings of the second Test at Lord's, earning him the Player of the Match for his performance. However, he failed to capitalize on the momentum in Leeds.

Speaking to World Wide of Sports, Mark Taylor said:

"He ( Smith) was disappointing in his 100th Test, scoring no real runs. His second innings dismissal was a shock to all of us because it was so un-Smith like, but caught well as he always does."

Taylor was also worried about the lack of a substantial contribution from Marnus Labuschagne despite getting starts in both innings of the Test match.

"He got a couple of starts, but like all of the batsmen, needs to start turning these 30s and 40s in to big scores," Taylor added. "He knows that, and we all know Test match cricket is won by blokes making big hundreds, not 30s and 40s. He didn't have a bad game, but need more from the top three batters to get big totals."

Labuschange has scored just 144 runs in innings so far in the Ashes at an average of 24, with no half-centuries. After a stellar beginning to his Test career, the 29-year-old has tapered off a bit this year, averaging just 35.60 in nine matches, with no centuries.

"Australia need him to get us off to a start" - Mark Taylor on David Warner

David Warner was dismissed for the 17th time in Tests by Stuart Broad.

Mark Taylor admitted to being concerned about the dismal form of opener David Warner after his twin failures in the third Ashes Test.

After making valuable contributions in the opening two Tests, including a well compiled 66 at Lord's, the 36-year-old looked out of sorts at Headingley.

"Australia need him to get us off to a start. He looked pretty sound in the first couple of games, particularly that 60-odd he made at Lord's, but he didn't look as good in this game with the bat, no doubt about that," Taylor said.

The former Australian captain further stated that the dashing opener being dismissed by his nemesis Stuart Broad in both innings made things worse.

"Unfortunately in this game, that round the wicket ploy from Stuart Broad worried him again," Taylor continued. "Would love to see him play that ball back more towards mid-off than towards mid-on. That's where he's getting himself into trouble."

Broad has got the better of Warner for an incredible 17th time in Test cricket, including a third time in six innings this series so far.

The southpaw averages a paltry 24.9 against Broad in Tests, including a dismal 16.8 in English conditions.

David Warner is yet to record a single century in 2023, with the highest score being his 66 at Lord's and an average of less than 20 in seven matches.

It will be interesting to see if the experienced batter finds a place in the Australian XI for the fourth Test at Old Trafford, starting July 19.

Poll : Should David Warner be picked for the fourth Test at Manchester? Yes No 0 votes