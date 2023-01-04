"His shot selection sometimes lets him down" - Former Indian skipper unhappy with Sanju Samson's dismissal in IND vs SL 1st T20I

Indian batter Sanju Samson didn't have the best of games in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, January 3.

Batting at No. 4, Samson had more than 14 overs to make an impact and prove why he deserved a long rope with the Men in Blue. The right-hander also got a life as he was dropped at deep mid-wicket while trying to slog off-spinner Dananjaya de Silva into the stands.

Despite getting the reprieve, Samson attempted a similar shot in the same over in search of quick runs. He could only get a top-edge straight into the hands of short third man and departed for just five off six balls.

Many believe Sanju Samson has been unlucky in international cricket as he hasn't received consistent game time. However, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar claimed on air that such dismissals won't help his cause as he wasn't doing justice to his talent.

Gavaskar said:

"And this time, it's the leading edge going to short third man. He is such a fine player. Sanju Samson has so much of talent but his shot selection sometimes lets him down. And this is one more occasion where it has disappointed."

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir also weighed in on Samson's missed chance on Star Sports. He stated:

"We all talk about how much talent he has but he needs to capitalise on these chances."

Sanju Samson didn't have a good day in the field either

Despite being a wicketkeeper, Sanju Samson has proved to be a fantastic fielder in the outfield in general. However, he didn't have a great time on the field on Tuesday.

Captain Hardik Pandya took the new ball and it almost worked wonders as Pathum Nissanka mistimed a delivery towards mid-off. Samson quickly covered some ground and leapt to grab the catch. Although he was initially in control of the ball, it popped out of his hands as he made contact with the ground.

Samson also had a misfield at third-man and conceded a boundary from what should have been a single. Given that India eventually won the match by just two runs, that misfield could have proved very costly.

Rajan Kumar Jha @rajanjha92 Even after a dropped catch Sanju Samson didn't survive . Also during fielding he dropped a crucial catch. People who said Sanju Samson should play instead of rishab pantEven after a dropped catch Sanju Samson didn't survive . Also during fielding he dropped a crucial catch. #UmranMalik People who said Sanju Samson should play instead of rishab pant😃 Even after a dropped catch Sanju Samson didn't survive . Also during fielding he dropped a crucial catch. #UmranMalik

Samson will hope that he has better days ahead of him in the series. The two teams will clash in the second T20I on Thursday, January 5, at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Poll : 0 votes