“His team needed that spell” - Ricky Ponting praises Stuart Broad for terrific late burst on Day 4 of Edgbaston Test

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has hailed Stuart Broad for dismissing Marnus Labuschagne (13) and Steve Smith (6) cheaply on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test. According to Ponting, England as well as the series needed the spell as the match seemed to be slipping away from the hosts’ grasp.

Set to chase 281 to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, Australia began in solid fashion as their openers added 61 for the first wicket. However, Ollie Robinson dismissed David Warner for 36 after which Broad produced two probing deliveries to claim the big scalps of Labuschagne and Smith.

Australia went to stumps on Day 4 (Monday, June 19) at 107/3, needing a further 174 runs for victory on Day 5. Reflecting on Broad’s excellent bowling performance in the last session of play on Monday, Ponting told Sky Sports:

“Right through the course of this game it has gone back and forth between either side. England were very dominant on day one, Australia found a way to get back into it and [Usman] Khawaja was outstanding.”

The Aussie legend added that, at the start of the fourth innings, the Test was pretty much in the balance. Ponting commented:

“At the start of this fourth innings, 50/0, everything is looking good, then enter Stuart Broad with a couple of big wickets his team needed. His team needed that spell and the series needed that spell because it looked like it was slipping away. You can't predict anything. It takes one innings.”

After Australia got off to a good start in the chase, Robinson induced an edge off Warner with a probing delivery in the channel. Labuschagne and Smith then fell to outswingers from Broad, enticed into false strokes.

Usman Khawaja could hold the key for Australia on Day 5

Australia ended Day 4 on the Edgbaston Test with Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 34 and nightwatchman Scott Boland on 13. The first-innings centurion could hold the key for the visitors on Day 5.

Earlier, resuming their second innings on 28/2, England were bowled out for 273. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon claimed four wickets each for Australia.

For the hosts, Joe Root (46), Harry Brook (46) and skipper Ben Stokes (43) made crucial contributions, while Robinson chipped in with 27.

