Ross Taylor believes that Team India should give Rishabh Pant more chances at the top of the order, despite his poor showing with the bat in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The former New Zealand captain suggested that while Pant isn't technically very sound, it could prove to be a blessing in disguise for him while opening. He opined that the left-handed batter has the ability to excel at any batting position.

Taylor made these remarks while speaking on ESPNcricinfo following the third T20I between India and New Zealand on Tuesday, November 22. He explained:

"I think he [Rishabh Pant] has got so much power whether he bats at the top or in the middle. But obviously, leg spinners or left-arm spinners bowling into his arc can, he can murder them. His technique is not that correct but sometimes, that can be a positive while opening the batting.

"You got to give Pant a go at the top a bit more. He is such a good player that whether he is opening or coming in the middle, he is going to be an asset to this Indian side."

Pant struggled for form in the series against New Zealand, mustering just 17 runs in his two appearances. He was promoted to the opening spot for the two games. However, the southpaw failed to make the most of these chances, suffering back-to-back failures.

Taylor emphasized that Pant, along with Ishan Kishan, should get more opportunities to open in the coming games. He pointed out that Kishan was very impressive against the Kiwi bowlers in the second fixture and added

"You got to give them more opportunities. Obviously, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have the numbers to back it up. But Dinesh Karthik is not getting any younger, and it would be interesting to see where Rishabh Pant starts to fit in.

"I think there are enough good signs. Ishan Kishan, the way he played in the second T20I. But you've got some pretty big shoes to fill. India play a lot of T20 cricket than any other side, and I am sure they will get more opportunities at various stages leading up to the 2024 T20 World Cup."

While Kishan was dismissed for 10 on Tuesday, he looked in decent touch in the previous clash. The dynamic batter chipped in with a valuable knock of 36 in the second T20I.

"Definitely a weakness" - Ross Taylor on Shreyas Iyer's short-ball woes

Team India's Shreyas Iyer once again perished to a short-pitched delivery. The player was dismissed for a golden duck in the third T20I by New Zealand's stand-in captain Tim Southee.

Speaking about the dismissal, Taylor highlighted how Iyer will have to work on his weaknesses, given that all teams will continue to target him with short-pitched deliveries. He added that the Indian batter should consider taking a single on such balls so that he will be able to assess the wicket before going for big shots.

Taylor explained:

"That's one area where teams are going to be attacking him [Shreyas Iyer]. Not just in white-ball formats but also in Test cricket. It's something that he's going to have to work on. It's not about hitting a bouncer for a four or six.

"Hitting it down the ground and getting to the other end to get a feel of the wicket is just as important. It's definitely a weakness but he is a class player and will find his way. When something is not quite right, it's just finding your own way or method."

The Men in Blue completed a 1-0 series victory over the hosts after the third and final T20I finished as a tie, with both sides level on DLS after the match had to be abandoned due to rain. India and New Zealand will now compete in a three-match ODI series which begins on Friday, November 25.

