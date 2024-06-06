"His Test match success has a lot do to with the way he plays the tough bowling" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant looked in great touch with the bat in India's 2024 T20 World Cup opener against Ireland in New York on Wednesday, June 5. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 36 as the Men in Blue chased down a 97-run target with eight wickets in hand on a tough pitch.

Speaking about the wicketkeeper's batting exploits, Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out that Pant doesn't solely rely on his big shots. He opined that the player's success in Test cricket has helped him play out tough phases in white-ball cricket.

Suggesting that Pant has a very strong defensive game along with his attacking shots, Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo:

"People think Rishabh Pant is this maverick who plays these kinds of shots and all, but you'll rarely see Rishabh Pant being beaten on defence. He's got that game as well. His Test match success has a lot do to with the way he plays the tough bowling."

Pant returned to international cricket following a lengthy hiatus. He had been on the sidelines since suffering multiple injuries in a car crash in December 2022.

The 26-year-old made his comeback to competitive cricket in the recently concluded IPL 2024, where he scored 446 runs from 13 innings for Delhi Capitals (DC).

"Has got quite a nice variety of shots available to him" - Andy Flower on Rishabh Pant's batting

Former Zimbabwean cricketer Andy Flower also reserved high praise for Rishabh Pant's batting prowess. He reckoned that the keeper-batter's performances will be key for India at the ongoing showpiece event.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo:

"He's got an outstanding chance of being one of the very key performers in India's chances of doing well at the World Cup. I'd agree, he does play the ball late and has got quite a nice variety of shots available to him."

Pant will next be seen in action when India take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

