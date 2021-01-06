"Hope Ravichandran Ashwin continues his form in the next two Tests" - Ajinkya Rahane

Indian stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane has praised Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling acumen on Wednesday.

Rahane commended Ashwin's inquisitive attitude and hoped the off-spinner will maintain his purple patch in the next two Tests as well.

Ravichandran Ashwin has been India's go-to bowler in the first two Tests against the Aussies. In four innings thus far, the off-spinner is leading the wicket-taking chart with 10 scalps at an average of 17.7.

These includes two dismissals each against Australia's batting stalwarts - Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

More than the numbers, it's Ashwin's shrewd and accurate tactics that have impressed one and all.

Talking to a press conference ahead of the third Test, Ajinkya Rahane said he is glad about Ashwin's performances.

"The thing with Ashwin, his knowledge, he is always looking to learn some new skills and that's what matters a lot, really happy to see Ashwin bowling this well, let's hope he continues his form in the next two Tests as well," said Rahane.

"We plan according to the situation and the pitch" - Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane

Advertisement

Ashwin's wicket-taking ability was buttressed by Ajinkya Rahane's proactive captaincy in the second Test. Ashwin accounted for Smith and Tim Paine in the first innings of the Melbourne Test with the help of a strict leg-side field set by Rahane.

Rahane talked about preparing multiple plans against Australia and said he and the team try to remain flexible about the pitch and the situation of the game.

"As a team, you have 3-4 plans and you have to see which plan can work on the given day, if plan A doesn't work, then we go to other plans. Australia is a very dangerous team so you have to be prepared, depending on the situation and wickets, we plan the stuff," said Rahane.

The third Test is poised perfectly for another matchup between Aswhin and the likes of Smith, Paine and David Warner. One can expect the Aussie batsmen to come better prepared to take on the off-spinner.

It remains to be seen if Ajinkya Rahane's now-fabled leadership can come on top once again.