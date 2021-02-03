Hopeful of getting into the team for the last two England Tests: Hanuma Vihari

Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari is in a race against time to get fully fit for the final two Tests of the upcoming four-match series against England. The 27-year-old is not a part of the hosts' squad for the first two Tests after picking up a hamstring injury against Australia last month.

Hanuma Vihari has full faith that Team India will win the upcoming series as their confidence is sky-high, following a historic 2-1 triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. The right-handed batsman played a heroic knock to help the visitors save the Sydney Test.

Vihari is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for his rehabiitation. Speaking to the Times of India, he explained how keen he is to get before the last two Tests against England.

"I wish India all the best for the England series. I am sure they will win the series. The Australia win is a big positive for the team going into the series against England. I am not part of the first two Tests, but I am hopeful of getting fit in time and getting into the Indian side for the last two games," Hanuma Vihari said.

Thanks for all the love and concern over the past few days, will come back stronger! 💪 pic.twitter.com/YXOKy3cgPf — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 13, 2021

Hanuma Vihari batted for more than four hours on the final day of the Sydney Test, playing 161 balls for his 23 runs. However, he suffered a grade two tear in his hamstring and was ruled out of the series decider at the Gabba. Despite writhing in pain, the 27-year-old gave priority to his team and took them to safe shores in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Pravin Amre agrees with Hanuma Vihari's verdict

Team India will be buoyed by the return of their talisman Virat Kohli

Former Indian cricketer Pravin Amre also agreed with what Hanuma Vihari had to say. The 52-year-old feels that the Indian team will only get bolstered by the return of skipper Virat Kohli and fast bowler Ishant Sharma.

Although the likes of Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja are yet to recover from their injuries, Amre believes there is enough quality in the Indian team to overcome the English challenge.

"Indian side is pretty strong. Virat is back, Ishant is there. Pandya is back also. India players are brimming with confidence after defeating Aussies in their own backyard. So, it's advantage India against England," Pravin Amre stated.

Rishabh Pant's stellar performances against Australia have almost cemented his place in the playing XI. Once Jadeja is fully fit, he would also be a crucial player for Team India, owing to his all-round abilities.

The hustle never stops. Keep grinding and moving on to the next goal!#RP17 #17 pic.twitter.com/giDGzyZBXv — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 30, 2021

Thus, it will be interesting to see how Team India fit Hanuma Vihari in their line-up once he returns from his rehabilitation.