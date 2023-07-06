"Hopefully we can celebrate again at The Oval"- Pat Cummins congratulates Steve Smith for incredible milestone moment

Australian skipper Pat Cummins took to Instagram to congratulate teammate and former captain Steve Smith for being in line to play his 100th Test match at Headingley, Leeds on Thursday.

Cummins posted a photo of himself and Smith celebrating at The Oval back in 2019 when Australia managed to retain the Ashes on English soil. The Australian skipper credited Smith for his achievements and is also hopeful that they get to celebrate another Ashes win at The Oval in a few weeks' time.

Here's what Pat Cummins wrote in his caption for the photo with Steve Smith:

"Congratulations @steve_smith49 on 100 test matches for Australia. Not only a champion cricketer but a champion mate too. Here’s to a great week in Leeds and hopefully we can celebrate again at The Oval in a few weeks time!"

Winning series in England on bucket list: Steve Smith

While Australia managed to retain the Ashes back in 2019 on English soil, they weren't able to win the series and haven't been able to do so since 2001. Ahead of his 100th Test, Steve Smith spoke to BBC about his goals and one of them was to win the Test series in England.

With the visitors already 2-0 up, Smith understands that there's a great opportunity for Australia to seal the series win in his 100th Test at Headingley. On this, he stated:

"It is something that has been on my bucket list, to win an Ashes series in England. What a way to top it off, if I could do it in my 100th game, it would be special for sure."

It certainly won't be straightforward for the Aussies as England have their backs to the wall and will be determined to turn things around. Australia might also have the scars of Headingley 2019 to deal with if England put pressure.

