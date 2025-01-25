"Hopefully, there’s no smog in Chennai" - Aakash Chopra takes a subtle dig at Harry Brook ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I

England vice-captain Harry Brook partly blamed 'smog' in Kolkata for his team's poor showing against spin during the first T20I against India. Ahead of the second T20I in Chennai, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has taken a shot at Brook for the same.

India made two changes to their playing XI. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel came in for Rinku Singh while Washington Sundar replaced the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy. India already had Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy in their playing XI for the last match. With off-spinner Sundar's addition, the team now has four spinners.

Reacting to the change made by Team India, Aakash Chopra wrote on X:

"Another spinner in Washington Sundar tonight. That makes 4 in the XI. Hopefully there’s no smog in Chennai."

Fans on X quickly understood that Aakash Chopra added the #IYKYK hashtag to make it clear that his comments were directed towards Brook. The England vice-captain will be hoping his side can get a result in Chennai.

Can Harry Brook help England level the series in Chennai?

The second T20I between India and England started at 7 pm IST on January 25 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Indian side won the first T20I comfortably in Kolkata and they will be keen to recreate a similar performance in Chennai.

On the other hand, England will do their best to try and level the series 1-1. The visitors struggled to get going with the bat in the Kolkata T20I, managing only 132 runs in the first innings. It will be interesting to see if Harry Brook and Co. can put up a better show with the bat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

