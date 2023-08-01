"Hoping the catch up in the nightclub was a ripper for all players" - Adam Gilchrist comments on thrilling end to Ashes 2023

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist has commented on the entertaining Ashes 2023 series between England and Australia that got over on Monday, July 31. The five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw after England beat Australia by 49 runs in London.

After the final Test of the series, the two teams were supposed to have the customary drinks together in the dressing room. However, the England team was busy with some 'last-time ever' things in the dressing room, which is why they decided to enjoy the drinking session with the Australian players at a night club.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan heaped praise on the two teams on social media for playing the best Ashes series he has worked on. Reacting to his tweet, Adam Gilchrist wrote:

"Well said mate. Loved the approach from @ECB_cricket led by @benstokes38 and @patcummins30 and @CricketAus did just enough to hold onto #TheAshes for another couple of years. Hoping the catch up in the nightclub was a ripper for all players. #deserved."

Apart from labeling it as the best series he has worked on, Michael Vaughan also lauded the two teams for providing a lot of drama and entertainment to the audience across the five Test matches. He concluded by saying that Test cricket is the greatest format, and the five-match series affirmed the same.

This is what he tweeted:

"That’s been the best series I have had the pleasure to work on .. both teams deserve huge credit for the drama & entertainment across the 5 Tests .. Test cricket is the greatest format & this series will remind everyone around the world why .. #Ashes"

Bazball technique could not break Adam Gilchrist's all-time record in Ashes

England unleashed the Bazball technique in this Ashes series. Their batters played aggressively and achieved success against the Australian bowling attack, especially in the last three Test matches.

However, none of the England batters could break Adam Gilchrist's long-standing record of the fastest century in Ashes history. The former Australian wicketkeeper-batter slammed a ton off just 57 balls in the 2006 Ashes series in Perth. The fastest century in Ashes 2023 was by Mitchell Marsh, who scored a ton off 102 balls at Headingley.