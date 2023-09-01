How to book World Cup 2023 tickets for India matches: A detailed guide

Online ticket sales for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 are proving to be quite a fiasco, just like the confusion over the schedule, which was released after much delay and subsequently revised.

Even since booking for the Cricket World Cup tickets began, numerous fans have been venting their frustration on social media over the booking procedure, with the app crashing due to heavy demand for tickets and other technical issues being faced.

Being die-hard fans of the game, though, people are sure to try their luck again to book tickets for India’s World Cup matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Mumbai, which will go on sale from 8 PM IST on Friday, September 1.

India will take on New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22, England in Lucknow on October 29, and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2.

Book World Cup 2023 tickets for India’s matches in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

Here’s a detailed step-by-step procedure to book tickets for India’s World Cup 2023 matches in Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

Step 1: Login to the website https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Find Matches By Venue’ section

Step 3: Click on the venue - E.g. Dharamsala if you want to book tickets for the India-New Zealand match.

Fans can book tickets by choosing venue of their choice. (Pic: cricketworldcup.com)

Step 4: Select the match you want to book tickets for from options given.

Fans can select the match they want to book tickets for. (Pic: bookmyshow.com)

Step 5: You will be directed to the home page of the particular World Cup 2023 match. Click on ‘Book’ on the right side of the page.

Tickets for India’s matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai go on sale on Friday, September 1. (Pic: bookmyshow.com)

Step 6: Select the number of seats you want to book and click ‘Continue’.

Fans can select up to four tickets. (Pic: bookmyshow.com)

Step 7: Select the category of ticket you wish to book from the list on the left - the same will get highlighted on the layout.

Step 8: Click on a particular block in the layout to choose you stand.

Cricket fans have been facing problems in booking tickets due to high demand. (Pic: bookmyshow.com)

Step 9: You will be guided to the payment procedure for ticket booking. Make the payment as specified and book your ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ticket/ tickets.

Other ways to book tickets for World Cup 2023 matches

On the https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com site, you can also book tickets by choosing different options. The first on the list is ‘View All Matches'. Clicking here, you will get the option to book tickets for all World Cup 2023 matches that are up for sale.

Fans can also book tickets with the ‘Find Matches By Team’ option. Here, users can click on the flag of one particular nation and follow the steps to book tickets.