How India can win WTC 2023 even if they don’t chase 444 in the final on Day 5 at The Oval

Team India have their backs to the wall heading into Day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval on Sunday, June 11. They were set a huge target of 444 by Australia and ended Day 4 on 164/3.

The batting side need a further 280 runs for victory on the final day of the match at a venue where the highest successful chase in a Test is 263, which was registered 121 years ago!

Australia have been dominant in the WTC final right from Day 1 of the contest. Although India won the toss and bowled first under overcast conditions, they failed to seize the advantage. Australia ended Day 1 on a healthy 327/3 and went on to post 469 in their first innings, with tons from Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121).

India crumbed to 71/4 in response to Australia’s healthy first-innings total. However, Ajinkya Rahane (89), Shardul Thakur (51) and Ravindra Jadeja (48) played defiant knocks to lift India to 296. They still ended up conceding a huge lead of 173. Australia then scored 270/8 declared in their second innings to set India a massive target of 444.

What happens if India don’t chase 444 on Day 5 of WTC final?

India will resume their second innings on Day 5 at The Oval at 164/3. The batting side lost Shubman Gill (18), Rohit Sharma (43) and Cheteshwar Pujara (27) on Day 4 of the WTC final. Their hopes of scoring a further 280 runs on Sunday will now rest firmly on overnight batters Virat Kohli (44*) and Rahane (20*).

However, even if they fall short of chasing 444, India can still win the World Test Championship. For that, they will have to ensure that they do not lose all seven remaining wickets on the last day of the contest. As per the rules for the competition, in case of a draw [or a tie], both Australia and India will be declared joint winners of the WTC.

If the above scenario plays out, India will also end their ICC title drought, although it might not be in a convincing manner. Team India last won an ICC tournament when they lifted the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni in 2013.

Incidentally, India have been joint winners in an ICC event before. In 2002, the Men in Blue and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners of the Champions Trophy after rain forced no result in the final. The reserve day was also used, but the weather did not relent.

There is a reserve day in place for the WTC 2023 final as well. But that will come into play only if rain or weather interrupts proceedings and forces a delay. The ICC confirmed the same on its website.

As of now, there has been no rain interruption in the WTC final. Full day’s play has been completed on all four days of the Test, although a number of overs have been lost due to slow over rates.

