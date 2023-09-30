The World Cup 2023 warm-up games are taking place in India from September 29 to October 3. All 10 participating teams are playing two warm-up games across three venues, including Hyderabad, ahead of the main event.
Team India, in particular, are set to play their warmup matches against defending champions England and the Netherlands at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram on September 30 and October 3, respectively.
The hosts will then begin their official campaign against five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.
How many players can play a World Cup warm-up game?
According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the two teams are allowed to field all members of their 15-player squad in a warm-up game. The warm-up games are 50 overs per side but don’t carry ODI status.
How many players in each team are allowed to bat and bowl in World Cup 2023 warm-up games?
At least 11 players and 11 bowlers from the 15-member squad can bat and ball in the warmup games to help the team test bench strength.
World Cup 2023 warmup fixtures
Friday, 29 September
Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati – Bangladesh won by seven wickets
South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram – Match abandoned due to rain
New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad – New Zealand won by five wickets
Saturday, 30 September
India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Monday, 2 October
England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Tuesday, 3 October
Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Team India's schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup
Team India will begin their campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.
October 8: India vs Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
October 11: India vs Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
October 14: India vs Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
October 19: India vs Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune
October 22: India vs New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala
October 29: India vs England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow
November 2: India vs Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
November 5: India vs South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata
November 12: India vs Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.
