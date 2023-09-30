The World Cup 2023 warm-up games are taking place in India from September 29 to October 3. All 10 participating teams are playing two warm-up games across three venues, including Hyderabad, ahead of the main event.

Team India, in particular, are set to play their warmup matches against defending champions England and the Netherlands at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram on September 30 and October 3, respectively.

The hosts will then begin their official campaign against five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

How many players can play a World Cup warm-up game?

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the two teams are allowed to field all members of their 15-player squad in a warm-up game. The warm-up games are 50 overs per side but don’t carry ODI status.

How many players in each team are allowed to bat and bowl in World Cup 2023 warm-up games?

At least 11 players and 11 bowlers from the 15-member squad can bat and ball in the warmup games to help the team test bench strength.

World Cup 2023 warmup fixtures

Friday, 29 September

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati – Bangladesh won by seven wickets

South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram – Match abandoned due to rain

New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad – New Zealand won by five wickets

Saturday, 30 September

India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Monday, 2 October

England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Tuesday, 3 October

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Team India's schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup

Team India will begin their campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

October 8: India vs Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

October 11: India vs Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

October 14: India vs Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

October 19: India vs Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

October 22: India vs New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

October 29: India vs England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

November 2: India vs Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

November 5: India vs South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

November 12: India vs Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

