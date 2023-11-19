How many times have Australia won the ODI World Cup?

Australia are facing India in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. The Aussies began the ICC event in disappointing fashion, going down to India by six wickets in Chennai and South Africa won by 134 runs in Lucknow. However, they have been absolutely brilliant since then, winning eight matches in a row to book their place in their eighth World Cup final.

Speaking of their ODI World Cup wins, they have won the tournament five times - the most by any team in the history of the competition. The Aussies won their first World Cup in 1987 in India. In a close final in Kolkata, they got the better of England by 7 runs. Batting first, Australia put up 253/5 on the board as David Boon top-scored with 75. England were held to 246/8 in response as Steve Waugh and Allan Border picked up two scalps each.

Australia’s next ODI World Cup win came in 1999 when they hammered Pakistan by eight wickets in the summit clash at Lord’s. Bowling first, the Aussies dismantled Pakistan for 132 in 39 overs as Shane Warne starred with 4/33. Adam Gilchrist then smashed 54 in 36 as Australia chased the target in merely 20.1 overs.

The Aussies won the ODI World Cup in the next two editions as well in 2003 and 2007, both in emphatic fashion. In 2003, they thumped India by 125 runs in Johannesburg. Batting first, Australia put up a mammoth 359/2 as Ricky Ponting smashed 140* off 121 and Damien Martyn 88* off 84. India managed only 234 in response as Glenn McGrath claimed 3/52.

In 2007, Australia got the better of Sri Lanka by 53 runs [DLS method] in the summit clash in Bridgetown. Batting first, the Aussies posted 281/4 in 38 overs as Adam Gilchrist clobbered 149 off 104. Set a revised target of 269 from 36 overs, Sri Lanka were held to 215/8 despite half-centuries from Sanath Jayasuriya (63) and Kumar Sangakkara (54).

Australia’s last ODI World Cup win came in 2015

Australia’s fifth ODI World Cup win was registered in 2015 at home. The Aussies took on New Zealand at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the final.

Bowling first, Australia bowled out the Kiwis for 183 in 45 overs as Mitchell Johnson and James Faulkner claimed three wickets each. Grant Elliott (83) played a lone hand for New Zealand.

The Aussies eased home to their fifth World Cup win in 33.1 overs, with seven wickets in hand. Michael Clarke scored 74 off 72, while Steven Smith returned unbeaten on 56 from 71.