How much prize money will the winner, runners-up & other teams get in 2023 World Cup?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday, September 22, revealed the prize money for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

The marquee ICC event will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. Ten teams will play the 50-over tournament in a round-robin format, with the opener and final set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A total of USD 10 million (roughly INR 82,94,05,000) will be distributed, with the winners set to receive USD 4 million (roughly INR 33,17,58,000).

The runners-up will walk away with USD 2 million (roughly INR 16,58,81,000).

The losing semi-finalists will go home with USD 0.8 million (roughly INR 6,63,52,400), respectively.

Surprisingly, there has been no change in prize money since the 2019 World Cup.

Expand Tweet

The prize money will also be distributed for winning group-stage games, with USD 40,000 (roughly INR 33,18,528) for every win. The teams that fail to reach the knockouts will receive USD 100,000 (roughly INR 82,94,050).

The ICC further added that the Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025 will have the same prize money since they announced equal sums for both men’s and women’s events in South Africa last year.

Team India's schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup

Team India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

October 8: India vs Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

October 11: India vs Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

October 14: India vs Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

October 19: India vs Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

October 22: India vs New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

October 29: India vs England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

November 2: India vs Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

November 5: India vs South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

November 12: India vs Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Click here to check out the 2023 ODI World Cup full schedule.