How much prize money will the winners and runners-up of the 2023 World Cup get?

After entertaining cricket fans across the globe over the past month, the 2023 World Cup will culminate on Sunday, November 19. The summit clash will take place between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ten teams participated in the event and played nine matches each in the league phase. India and Australia managed to perform consistently among all the teams and earned the chance to fight for the trophy in the final.

The total prize money for the 2023 World Cup announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) is USD 10 million (roughly INR 83 Crore). The winning team will take home the majority of that sum, as they will receive USD 4 million (roughly INR 33 Crore). The runner-up team will bag USD 2 million (roughly INR 16 Crore).

New Zealand and South Africa, who lost in the semi-final will get USD 0.8 million (roughly INR 6 Crore) each.

A look at the journeys of India and Australia in the 2023 World Cup

India has marched through the league phase with thumping victories against all nine teams. Men in Blue then managed to break their semi-final jinx by beating New Zealand by 70 runs in Mumbai. They advanced to the final of the ODI World Cup for the fourth time.

Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni previously led them to glory as they won the trophy in 1983 and 2011. Team India ended up as runner-up in 2003 against Australia.

The Aussie team's path to the final was a turbulent one as they were challenged by a couple of teams in the league phase. In the semi-final, though they edged past South Africa with a three-wicket win in a low-scoring thriller. They reached the final of the mega tournament for the eighth time.

The two teams last faced in the final of the ODI World Cup in 2003. Australia registered a thumping 125-run win in that contest. The Aussies batted first in that contest and notched up a mammoth total of 359/2 on the back of the sensational batting performance of their top order. India then bundled out for 234 runs in 39.2 overs and lost the match comprehensively.