"How will you win an ICC event without beating Australia?" - Aakash Chopra on India facing the Aussies in 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has acknowledged that the Men in Blue have a 'dangerous' 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final opponent in Australia. However, he pointed out that Rohit Sharma and company are unlikely to win the tournament without beating the Aussies.

India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in the final group game of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, March 2. The Men in Blue resultantly finished atop Group A and will face Australia in the first semi-final at the same venue on Tuesday (March 4), with the Kiwis squaring off against Group B toppers South Africa in the other last-four clash in Lahore a day later.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that India shouldn't be too concerned about facing Australia in the semi-final as they would have to potentially get the better of them to lift the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"The semi-final lineup is set. India won all their three games, finished at No. 1, and booked an appointment against Australia. Australia are a dangerous team because they are Australia. This team is not looking dangerous because the bowling is not that good," he said (1:35).

"If you analyze the team unbiasedly, you would say the bowling does not have the might. It is a very, very brutal and honest truth. However, since they are Australia, you need to be slightly scared and wary of them. They are that kind of a team. How will you win an ICC event without beating Australia? So it's okay," Chopra added.

The former India opener opined that winning momentum and the Dubai pitch should help the Men in Blue's cause in their semi-final clash against Australia.

"We are through unbeaten. We have won six matches in a row. We won three games against England and have won three here. Winning is a habit and so is losing. We have come after winning three and Australia have come after winning just one match. Two of their matches were abandoned. So the momentum is with us. We have the passion to win and this pitch will suit us," Chopra observed.

India registered a 3-0 win in an ODI series against England before emerging victorious in all three group games in the 2025 Champions Trophy. On the other hand, Australia beat England in their tournament opener, but their other two Group B games against South Africa and Afghanistan were abandoned due to rain.

"I don't know who we would have wanted to play" - Aakash Chopra on India's preferred 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final opponent

South Africa have one of the most potent bowling lineups in the 2025 Champions Trophy. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra replied affirmatively when asked whether South Africa have a better bowling lineup than Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy but wasn't sure who would have been India's preferred semi-final opponent.

"It is 100 percent better. I don't know who we would have wanted to play. Keep winning if you are winning because losing is never right. I do feel South Africa are a stronger unit as far as bowling is concerned. If you want to see flair in the batting and if it's an ICC knockout game, Australia won't get scared," he said.

The analyst opined that Australia's batting is better than South Africa's, although their bowling is weaker.

"You won't see timidity anywhere in Australia's batting. Whoever comes will take the attack to the opposition. They won't play cautiously. They will be slightly better if you do man-to-man marking with South Africa. I think Australia will be slightly better in the way they play spin," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra expressed hope that Rohit Sharma will win the toss in India's 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia. He reckoned that it could be an interesting game if Australia batted first.

