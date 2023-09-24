"Hum krne gye toh chepauk ban gyi"- Top 10 funny memes after Australia struggle against Indian spinners and suffer a dismal loss in 2nd ODI in Indore

Team India defeated Australia by 99 runs (DLS) in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday (September 24) in Indore. Courtesy of the win, the hosts have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series. Shreyas Iyer bagged the Player of the Match award for his magnificent century.

Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. It proved to be a good toss to lose for India as they notched up a daunting total of 399/5 in 50 overs following a dominating batting display.

Shubman Gill (104), Shreyas Iyer (105), KL Rahul (52), and Suryakumar Yadav (72*) performed well for India in the batting department. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green conceded 103 runs in his 10-over spell.

Rain interrupted the proceedings during the second innings after the eighth over, forcing the officials to reduce the overs. Australia needed 317 runs in 33 overs after the resumption.

Ravichandran Ashwin spun a web around the visiting batters and scalped three crucial wickets to derail the chase. Ravindra Jadeja also complemented him by picking up three wickets as the ball started to turn more in the second innings. Australia got bundled out for 217 in 28.2 overs and lost the match by 99 runs.

Cricket fans enjoyed the one-sided match between India and Australia on Sunday. They expressed their reactions by sharing some hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"I didn't think the wicket would spin this much"- Team India captain KL Rahul

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, KL Rahul reflected on the victory and said:

"I didn't think the wicket would spin this much when I went into bat or saw the wicket in the morning. But the quality of finger spinners in your team does help you. Defending 400 gives you a bit of confidence and It was a different game after it started spinning."

About the squad, he said:

"It's a headache for the coach and Rohit when he comes back. The roles are clear whoever gets picked up."

"Sitting out can be hard after scoring a lot of runs and that's how it works. We dropped a couple of catches and it's hard to get used to the lights when you are traveling every two days. Fielding is directly related to how fit and fresh you are."

He added:

"The guys coming back from the break need some game time. They have been playing a lot of cricket but it's important for them to score some runs and get to bowl a few overs. Everyone has to wait for the opportunity."

India and Australia will square off in the final ODI of the series on Wednesday (September 27) in Rajkot.