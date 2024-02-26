“Hype sabko karo” - Virender Sehwag issues clarification after backlash over post praising Dhruv Jurel

Former India opener Virender Sehwag issued a clarification after his post on X praising Dhruv Jurel received a lot of backlash. While applauding the Uttar Pradesh keeper-batter for his stubborn knock of 90 in the Ranchi Test, Sehwag wrote that there was no media hype for the cricketer, adding that he displayed outstanding skills.

A number of cricket fans on X felt that the media hype part hinted at Sarfaraz Khan, who grabbed most of the limelight on his Test debut in Rajkot, although Jurel also debuted in the same Test. Many reckoned that the comparison was needless and criticized Sehwag for putting up what they felt was a controversial post.

Taking to his X handle on Sunday, February 25, Sehwag praised Jurel for his knock in the Ranchi Test and wrote:

“No media hype, no drama, just some outstanding skills and quietly showed great temparement in a very difficult situation. Very Well done Dhruv Jurel. Best wishes.”

Recognizing that a number of cricket fans were unhappy with his post, the former India opener issued a clarification and explained that his comments was not meant to demean anyone. He wrote:

“Not to degrade or demean anyone, but hype should be on performance and be equal. Some guys have bowled brilliantly, some have batted exceptionally but haven’t got the hype they deserve. Akash Deep was outstanding here, Yashasvi has been brilliant through the series and so was Sarfaraz at Rajkot and Dhruv Jurel in all his opportunities. Hype sabko karo. [Hype everyone.]

The 45-year-old did not stop there and came up with another post on X, claiming that left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has not got the hype he deserves.

“When it comes to hype, one of the least hyped guys is Kuldeep Yadav. Been exceptional for many years, but never got a online fan club or people to hype him as the next big thing. Deserves a lot more credit and hype than he gets,” Sehwag opined.

Speaking of the Ranchi Test, India are in a commanding position against England heading into Day 4. After Jurel’s 90 took the hosts to 307 in their first innings, Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep (4/22) combined to bowl out England for 145 in their second innings. Chasing 192 for victory, India went to stumps at 40/0.

Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan have made impressive starts to Test career

Both Jurel and Sarfaraz have made impressive starts to their Test careers. While the latter struck half-centuries in both innings of the Rajkot Test, Jurel contributed a defiant 46 off 104 balls in the first innings of the same match.

Apart from his batting performance, Jurel has been excellent behind the stumps as well, while Sarfaraz has done well in the field. The latter took a great diving catch to dismiss Tom Hartley on Day 3 in Ranchi.

