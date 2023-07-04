"I absolutely believe every single word Ben Stokes says" - Kevin Pietersen feels England can make Ashes 2023 comeback

Former star England batter Kevin Pietersen has backed captain Ben Stokes to lead from the front and turn England's fortunes around in the ongoing Ashes 2023. The hosts are 0-2 down after the first two Tests, but Stokes feels they can still win the series and Pietersen believes in Stokes' ability.

However, the former cricketer feels England players shouldn't pass unnecessary comments in the media and let their skills do the talking instead.

In his article for Betway Insider, here's what Kevin Pietersen wrote about Ben Stokes and England:

"Stokes has said, ‘We’ve beaten teams 3-0 before and we want to do that again,’ and I believe him. He's that kind of person. I absolutely believe every single word that he says. But they need to win the next three Test matches on the cricket field and not in the media.

"I'd be very happy if none of them do a press conference before they turn up on Thursday, and they just go out and play cricket."

Pietersen believes England can win the third Test, but wants the team to play sensibly and support Stokes. On this, he added:

"I can see England winning this Test and getting back into the series, but they have to stop making crazy decisions, and they have to follow their leader. Ben Stokes was brilliant at Lord's. If it wasn't for that 150, they could have been 100 all out. His innings papered over a lot of the cracks."

Kevin Pietersen on his changes for third Test

Kevin Pietersen feels England have to rest veteran pacer James Anderson for the Headingley Test. Anderson has been highly ineffective so far in the series and Pietersen reckons speedster Mark Wood would do a great job.

On this, Pietersen stated:

"I'd rest Anderson for this Test match seeing as these first two matches haven't gone well, and I'd bring him back for Old Trafford, his home ground. They've got to get Mark Wood into this team. They need some pace. And hopefully Moeen Ali's finger is okay, so he will come in."

Ollie Pope has just been ruled out for the remainder of the Ashes series after a shoulder injury. England need to make a few changes in their bid to keep the series alive.

