“I always believe in myself” - Teammate goofs around with Mohammed Siraj after 6-for in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was seen playfully goofing around with Mohammed Siraj as the latter spoke about his performance on Day 3 (Friday, July 4) of the second Test against England. Siraj starred with a sensational six-wicket haul, helping India gain a commanding 180-run first-innings lead at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

On Saturday, July 5, the Indian cricket team's official Instagram handle shared a light-hearted video of Arshdeep approaching Siraj with a cheeky remark:

“Bhai, dialogue change — I always believe in myself and Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) bhai.”

Meanwhile, Siraj spoke about his own bowling performance and also praised fellow seamer Akash Deep for his efforts. He disclosed that he had offered to bowl wide of the off-stump to give Akash Deep a chance to complete his five-wicket haul. However, Akash Deep turned down the gesture and encouraged Siraj to go for the wicket himself. Siraj said:

"Akash Deep is a horse (workhorse). He was just waiting for his opportunity, and the moment he got it, he showed how hungry he is. Honestly, I really enjoyed bowling with him. I personally love it when responsibility comes to me. My aim was to not give away runs from my end, to bowl with control and build pressure on the opposition.”

“If both Akash Deep and I had gotten five-wicket hauls together, I would’ve handed him the ball, because your first fifer always stays in your memory. My first was in Australia, and it’s still a special memory for me. I even told Akash, 'There are four balls left, should I bowl outside?' He said, 'No, bhaiya, you go for the wicket. If it’s in my fate, it’ll come,’” he added.

Akash Deep made a strong impact with the ball, registering figures of 4/88 from his 20-over spell.

Mohammed Siraj’s brilliant performance helps India strengthen their position in 2nd Test against England

In response to India’s commanding first-innings total of 587, England found themselves in deep trouble early on, losing half their side for just 84 runs, with Mohammed Siraj striking thrice and Akash Deep picking up two wickets.

However, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith mounted a remarkable fightback, stitching together a stunning 303-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Once Brook was dismissed for a well-made 158, England's lower order crumbled, losing their last five wickets for just 20 runs, while Smith remained unbeaten on 184.

Siraj returned with figures of 6/70, while Akash Deep chipped in with four wickets as the hosts were bundled out for 407 in 89.3 overs.

At stumps on Day 3, India were 64/1 in 13 overs in their second innings, holding a lead of 244 runs with KL Rahul (28) and Karun Nair (7) at the crease.

