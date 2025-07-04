Akash Deep cleans up Harry Brook for 158 to break 303-run sixth-wicket stand on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India pacer Akash Deep finally broke through for the visitors on Day 3 (Friday, July 4), dismissing Harry Brook to end a mammoth 303-run sixth-wicket stand with Jamie Smith in the second Test of the five-match series against England. The match is taking place at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The breakthrough came on the second delivery of the 83rd over in England’s first innings. Akash Deep bowled a good-length delivery outside off that jagged back in sharply. Brook, attempting a push, was beaten by the movement and the ball sneaked past his inside edge and crashed into the off stump, handing India a much-needed wicket.

The right-handed batter walked back after a brilliant knock of 158 off 234 deliveries, laced with 17 fours and a six. His dismissal brought an end to a massive 303-run partnership off 368 balls with Jamie Smith for the sixth wicket. Brook’s departure left the hosts at 387/6 after 82.2 overs.

Relief for India as Akash Deep bags his third wicket following Harry Brook-Jamie Smith stand

England won the toss and elected to bowl first, only to face a formidable Indian batting display as the visitors piled up a massive first-innings total of 587. Captain Shubman Gill led the charge with a majestic 269 off 387 deliveries, laced with 30 fours and three sixes.

In response, England suffered early setbacks, losing their top three batters before ending Day 2 at 77/3 after 20 overs, with Joe Root and Harry Brook at the crease.

India struck early on Day 3, with Mohammed Siraj providing a brilliant start. He dismissed Root for 22 and Ben Stokes for a golden duck in back-to-back deliveries in the second over of the day. Jamie Smith walked in at No. 7 and, along with Brook, launched a fierce counterattack.

Smith reached his second Test century in just 80 balls, while Brook brought up his hundred off 137 deliveries. The pair looked rock solid in the middle, putting on a mammoth 303-run partnership for the sixth wicket before Akash Deep finally broke through by cleaning up Brook.

At the time of writing, England were 395/6 after 86 overs, with Smith unbeaten on 173 and Chris Woakes on five at the crease.

