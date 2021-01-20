"I always thought he is a superstar" - Michael Clarke hails Rishabh Pant after his match-winning knock at the Gabba

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke fell short of adjectives to describe Rishabh Pant's match-winning knock against the hosts at the Gabba. The left-hander showed incredible maturity and scored an unbeaten 89 to chase down the target of 328 on the final day, helping his team win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rishabh Pant's heroics ended Australia's 32 years of invincibility at the Gabba. The 23-year-old also finished as Team India's highest run-scorer in the series, scoring 274 runs from just 3 Tests at a fantastic average of 68.50.

In a video on YouTube channel 'Sports Today,' Michael Clarke termed Rishabh Pant a 'superstar' while also shedding light on why India may have chosen to play Wriddhiman Saha over the youngster in the first Test.

"I have seen more of Rishabh Pant through commentating in the IPL. I always thought he is a superstar. I think probably India went a little bit safer in the first Test match, by picking their best keeper," Michael Clarke said.

Rishabh Pant has got MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist in his batting style: Michael Clarke

Rishabh Pant in action in Australia.

Michael Clarke believes Rishabh Pant bats like former wicketkeepers MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist. The 39-year-old feels Pant possesses the same big-hitting ability that those two legends had.

The 23-year-old has often come under the scanner for his underwhelming wicketkeeping, most recently after dropping two catches in the Sydney Test. However, Michael Clarke reckons it is worth the risk to have the left-hander in the playing XI, as he is a genuine match-winner with the bat.

"But again, someone like Rishabh Pant, he has got to be playing. It's worth a risk, yes, he might drop a couple of catches but he is going to win games for that team. He has got MS Dhoni in him in his batting style or Adam Gilchrist in his batting style. Absolute superstar!" Michael Clarke asserted.

With the Indian team management mainly playing Wriddhiman Saha home conditions and Pant on foreign soil, it remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old's 'innings of a lifetime' changes their approach.

Both Pant and Saha have made it to Team India's squad for the first two Tests against England at home. The left-hander's batting exploits Down Under have made his claim in the playing XI as a pure batsman stronger.