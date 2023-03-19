"I always want you to play 5 full bowlers" - Aakash Chopra wants Umran Malik to play ahead of Shardul Thakur in 2nd IND vs AUS ODI

Aakash Chopra wants India to field Umran Malik instead of Shardul Thakur in their playing XI for the second ODI against Australia.

The second game of the three-match series will be played in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19. The Men in Blue won the first ODI by five wickets in Mumbai, where Shardul was preferred as the third seamer ahead of Umran.

While previewing the second ODI in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that apart from Rohit Sharma taking Ishan Kishan's place, India should play five specialist bowlers, stating:

"Is there any scope for a change other than Rohit Sharma taking Ishan Kishan's place? My personal opinion - you might call it right or wrong - I always want you to play five full bowlers where you shouldn't worry about the batting at No. 8."

While asking for Umran to play ahead of Shardul, Chopra added that he understands why the Indian team might think otherwise, explaining:

"Play Umran Malik in place of Shardul Thakur. That's what I feel but the Indian team wants a batter at No. 8 for sure, and I can understand their thinking that sometimes the top-order players get out and you might need batting later."

India suffered a top-order collapse in the first ODI as well. However, Shardul didn't get to bat as KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja's unbroken 108-run sixth-wicket partnership took them across the line.

"A good bowler manages to escape with 55-60 in 10 overs when others are getting hit for 80" - Aakash Chopra

Shardul Thakur bowled only two overs in the first ODI against Australia. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that there could be contrasting viewpoints on whether to play an all-rounder or a specialist bowler, elaborating:

"Even 350-375 runs are scored these days. So you need more batting at times in such situations because all bowlers get hit. This is one way of looking at it. The other way is that a good bowler manages to escape with 55-60 in 10 overs when others are getting hit for 80."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that it would be fine with him even if the Indian think tank opts to stick with Shardul, reasoning:

"So it is up to you in which direction you want to go. The Indian team's thinking is that they want to keep Shardul at No. 8. I am okay because Lord always contributes. The captain didn't get him to bowl much in the last match, so he couldn't do a lot. But if you get him to bowl, he will also pick up wickets."

Speaking about Australia, Chopra was unsure whether David Warner would be available for the second ODI, considering there was just a day's break after the first game.

However, the former Indian opener expects Steve Smith and Co. to bounce back strongly, saying he won't be surprised if the visitors win Sunday's game and draw parity in the series.

