"I would be amazed if England have a full-strength team for the Ashes" - Michael Vaughan slams Australia's COVID-19 protocols

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan reckons if Australia continue to lock borders and have strict protocols, touring parties will stop coming Down Under for sporting action. Vaughan further added that he would be amazed if England send their strongest team for the Ashes series starting in December if Australia don't ease out their COVID-19 related protocols.

England players face the prospect of traveling without their families for the Ashes. Moreover, England's multi-format players could be in bio-bubbles for months as they are set to tour Pakistan and Bangladesh in September, followed by the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

Australia continue to have strict restrictions on movements for people coming from outside the country. States have often closed interstates movements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

With strict restrictions in place, Michael Vaughan believes England could resort to sending a weakened side for the five-match Test series Down Under. Speaking to ABC, as quoted by The Guardian, the former England skipper stated:

"If Australia continue to lock the borders and make it very, very difficult there will come a stage where a sports team decides not to come. I’m not saying that will be the England cricket team but … as we speak, I would be amazed if England have a full-strength team for the Ashes."

Read reports today that England cricketers may not be able to have family members with them down under this winter .. Quite simply if they can’t they should call the Ashes off .. 4 months away from your family is totally unacceptable .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 22, 2021

Last month, Vaughan had iterated similar sentiments and had urged players to call the Ashes off if they weren't allowed to travel with their families.

"It’s a nightmare situation" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain

Former skipper Nasser Hussain also sympathized with the England players who are facing the prospect of staying away from their families for months.

Hussain explained how players need to be at peace mentally to perform well on the field. He said on Talk Sport:

"You play your best cricket when you are happy away from cricket. Not when you’re locked in a hotel room missing your wife and family. It’s not an easy situation, it’s a nightmare situation. England have been hardest hit because of the amount of time they’ve been on the road."

Reports from The Times suggest that quite a few English players have made it known to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that they might pull out of certain tournaments if families aren't allowed to travel with them.

It remains to be seen whether Australia and England can come to an amicable solution before the Ashes starts in December.

Any ENG player that pulls out of this Ashes, if they seriously can’t see their families for FOUR MONTHS, has my full backing.

Families are the most important part of a players make up. And even more so in the current climate!

FOUR MONTHS with no family on Ashes Tour? 🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/boR9rwuzGh — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 22, 2021

