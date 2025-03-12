"I am not an astrologer" - Former cricketer’s quirky response to query over Rohit Sharma's future after India's 2025 Champions Trophy win

Former Indian chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has responded to speculation about Rohit Sharma's future despite the skipper declaring he is not retiring from one-day cricket anytime soon. Vengsarkar stated that he was not an astrologer and stated that a lot will depend on many other factors.

Ad

Reports about the 37-year-old's retirement had been circulating ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final. However, the veteran firmly shut down the rumors after a strong batting performance in the decider against New Zealand but didn't express complete confidence in playing the 2027 World Cup.

When asked about Rohit's playing future, the 68-year-old said the speculation about the opener's retirement is unwarranted and that players like Rohit and Virat Kohli deserve to do so on their terms. He told PTI:

Ad

Trending

"I am not an astrologer. A lot of matches to go till the 2027 World Cup. A lot will depend on his form and fitness. It is not fair to say anything at this stage but he has been outstanding as both captain and player. I don't know why people speculated (on his retirement), it's unwarranted.

Ad

"A player of his stature should get to decide about his future. Guys like Virat and Rohit are big match players, bigger the platform the better the performance. It is very important from the team's point of view. Their sheer presence is demoralizing the opposition."

The Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Stadium saw the Nagpur-born cricketer join MS Dhoni as the only Indian skipper to win both the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. The captain slammed a brisk 76 to break the back of the run-chase and the Men in Blue eventually won by four wickets.

Ad

Ricky Ponting says Rohit Sharma will want one last crack at winning the 50-over World Cup

Ricky Ponting. (Image Credits: Getty)

With India failing to win the 50-over World Cup in 2023, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting reckons Rohit still carries the weight of that loss and wants to win the crown before retiring. Ponting said in the latest episode of the ICC Review:

Ad

"I think probably the fact that they lost the last one and he was captain, that might be the thing that's playing on the back of his mind. Just have one more crack at trying to win the T20 World Cup, the Champions Trophy, and the ODI World Cup. I mean when you see him play like he played in the Champions Trophy final, you wouldn't say that his time is up just yet."

Australia upset hosts India in the 2023 World Cup final, winning the game by six wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news