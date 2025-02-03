“I am in awe of this Indian machine” – Ex-England captain lavishes praise on Suryakumar Yadav and co. after IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series win

Former England skipper Sir Alastair Cook lavished praise on the Indian team after their 4-1 T20I series win over the Englishmen. Cook stated that the "Indian machine" is extremely rich when it comes to the depth of talent they possess.

Coming into the final T20I against England on Sunday in Mumbai, India already had an unassailable 3-1 lead. Yet, they produced their best performance of the series on Sunday, consigning the tourists to a 150-run loss, their heaviest defeat in a T20I.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Cook referred to India as a talented side, suggesting they are not only winning at home but obliterating opponents. He said (via Sky Sports):

"England have come up against a talented side and come up short, which is not unexpected, but what happens now is crucial. How can they mould themselves into a better T20 team? I am in awe of this Indian machine in terms of the amount of talent they have, the options. India won't just win at home."

The Men in Blue have had different players step up in all the games. Varun Chakravarthy, who took 14 scalps in the series, claimed the Player of the Match award in the opening game and snared a fifer in Rajkot. Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 72 in Chennai to ace a tricky chase, while Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube stepped up with explosive fifties in Pune to set up a win.

Abhishek Sharma, who started the series with a whirlwind 79, struck a record-breaking 135 in the final T20I to help India post a match-winning 247/9.

"England will have to be at their best to win this ODI series" - Sir Alastair Cook

Sir Alastair Cook. (Credits: Getty)

Cook believes Joe Root joining England's ODI squad will massively boost them for the 50-over games as he is the "glue of the side". The former opener added:

"Root is the glue of the side, a guy you want to be batting for 40, 45 overs. His playing of spin will be crucial and whether he can guide the younger players through how to do that. That risk management. England will have to be at their best to win this ODI series but have every base covered."

Root, who was in good form in SA20, hasn't played an ODI since November 2023.

