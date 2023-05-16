"I do believe we can win 5-0" - Nathan Lyon's bold prediction for 2023 Ashes series

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has come up with a bold prediction for the upcoming 2023 Ashes series. The record-breaking off-spinner believes Australia can whitewash England and regain the urn.

Australia haven't won a series in England since 2001. Their best result since then was consigning the Englishmen to a 2-2 draw during the 2019 leg, thanks largely to Steve Smith's herculean efforts with the bat. The right-hander mustered 774 runs in four Tests at an average above 100.

Speaking in Brisbane on Tuesday, Lyon stated that Australia are heading over to England with full confidence and feels their results in the last 24 months should hold them in good stead.

As quoted by The Age, he remarked:

"I do believe we can win 5-0, for sure. 100 per cent. There you go, there’s your headline. I’ve never gone into any game thinking that we’re never going to compete well and win the game. I know it’s a headline for you guys, but in my opinion and my view, every game I play for Australia, I’m going out there to win it. I’m confident heading over there. I think our squad should be really proud of the work that we’ve done over the last 24 months. I think it’s been an incredible journey and something that we should be really proud of."

The 35-year-old finger-spinner had a decent series in England last time, taking 20 wickets in five Tests at 33.40. He snared six scalps to bowl Australia to victory in the fourth innings of the first Test at Edgbaston.

"Hopefully they are going to be sold out" - Nathan Lyon expects packed stadiums

Nathan Lyon. (Image Credits: Getty)

Lyon further conceded that Australia hope to silence the crowd the same way they did to a large extent during the 2019 leg. The veteran added:

"I know I’m going to get a lot of feedback from the English fans … positive, negative, whatever it may be. That’s totally OK. At the end of the day, we’re going out there and we’re playing professional sport. Hopefully they are going to be sold out and there’ll be a lot of loud crowds. The best thing we can do is go out there and perform well and silence the crowd."

The 2023 Ashes series will begin on June 16 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

