"I have had the best teacher right in front of me showing me how to do it" -Ben Stokes on James Anderson

Ben Stokes divulged that he has learned a lot from seeing James Anderson in action over the years for England. The 29-year-old all-rounder termed Anderson as the 'best teacher' he could have asked for in cricket.

James Anderson is in line to equal Alastair Cook's all-time appearance record for England in Tests (161) if the pacer features against New Zealand at Lord's tomorrow.

Speaking about the 38-year-old, Ben Stokes wrote in his column in The Mirror:

"I have taken plenty from Jimmy, not so much from talking about bowling, which we do every now and again, but from watching him. When it comes to bowling I have had the best teacher right in front of me showing me how to do it. He is relentless with his line and length, with a bit of magic thrown in."

Good to be back 🏏🌹 pic.twitter.com/t4VWDv3orY — James Anderson (@jimmy9) May 10, 2021

Ben Stokes, meanwhile, is set to miss the upcoming two Tests due to a finger injury he suffered during IPL 2021. The all-rounder has resumed light training and gym work, but there is no fixed timeline on his return.

"I am blown away by his ability to get on the park as many times"- Ben Stokes on James Anderson

#OnThisDay in 2015, @jimmy9 became England's leading Test wicket-taker! 👏



Since then, he has taken another 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wickets at an average of just 21 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UdBvpeQ5dr — ICC (@ICC) April 17, 2020

Ben Stokes can't fathom how James Anderson is still going strong in Test cricket despite being a fast bowler. The all-rounder lauded Anderson for his undying commitment and passion to comeback from various injuries and setbacks.

"As I sit here now injured and unable to play, I am blown away by his ability to get on the park as many times as he has done. To take as many wickets as he has is one thing. His skills are second to none, but I’m not sure people realise just how much commitment and dedication to the sport it takes to keep going game after game, year after year, coming back injury after injury and still producing the goods." Stokes added.

England & New Zealand Nets Session

With Jofra Archer also unavailable, there is a good chance that England can play James Anderson and Stuart Broad together for the upcoming two-match Test series against the Blackcaps. The duo have 1131 Test wickets to their name.

Our latest @NBCricket training kit on view at Lord's today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YzILe3Qm6Z — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 31, 2021

