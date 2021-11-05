"I can never forget Anil Kumble's favor" - Virender Sehwag thanks the former India captain for supporting him during his bad phase 

Virender Sehwag recently revealed how former skipper Anil Kumble helped him make a comeback to the national side, despite the dynamic batter's poor form.In a video released by the swashbuckling batsman on his Facebook page, he narrated the incident of how he got selected for India's tour of Australia in 2007-08. Sehwag was included despite his ordinary performances in first-class cricket. He confirmed that it was Anil Kumble who put forward his name for the crucial series.

Sehwag had suggested that the likes of Aakash Chopra and Gautam Gambhir should have been preferred ahead of him. It was natural considering their superlative performances in domestic matches. However, Kumble had other plans. He mentioned that the veteran spinner wanted a player who could play aggressive cricket at the top against the might Aussies in their own backyard.

Here's what he said:

"When I was traveling with him (Anil Kumble) in the team going to Australia, I asked why did you pick me? You had other options .He replied that Wasim Jaffer, Dinesh Karthik, Aakash Chopra and Rahul Dravid are all players of one category. They will play 200 balls and score a century. But I need such an opener who can go to Australia and answer them, play like them."

Sehwag noted that he was struggling to make runs, even in first-class cricket, when he received a call from Kumble regarding his selection. He pointed out that he had managed to score just 36 runs in approximately 6 domestic games that season.

"I was after Anil Kumble to let me play" - Virender Sehwag

The 43-year-old stated that he could not make it to the playing eleven for the first two Test matches of the series. However, he had urged the captain to include him as he felt that his bad patch had come to an end.

Here's what he said:

"Anil bhai told me just one thing, since you have waited so long, have a little more patience. I got a chance to play after 2 matches, I played in Perth and got off to a good start. Didn't score much, only 20-30 runs in both innings and took 2 wickets and we won that match. But the beginning was good," he added.

Sehwag was finally added to the side for the Perth Test match. While he failed to score big in his comeback match, he helped the team in getting off to a positive start in both innings. He also chipped in by picking up two wickets with the ball to help India secure a momentous 72-run victory over the hosts.

Kumble's decision to select the aggressive batter paid dividends in the subsequent fixture as well. Sehwag slammed an impressive half-century in the first innings at Adelaide and followed it up with a match-saving century in the next innings of the match to help India salvage a famous draw.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

