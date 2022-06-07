"I can’t fall out with someone because they don’t pick me in a team" - Stuart Broad on his relationship with Joe Root 

England pacer Stuart Broad cleared the air concerning his relationship with former captain Joe Root on Monday.

The veteran bowler was not picked for the tour of West Indies along with bowling partner James Anderson earlier this year. The 1-0 loss in the Caribbean Islands ended up being Root's final assignment as captain of the England Test side.

Following a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Australia in the Ashes, the revamped England management chose to send a new-look pace unit. The likes of Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, and Craig Overton featured in the three-match Test series.

Opining that holding a grudge over Root regarding the selection snub would be pathetic, Broad told English media:

“Joe and I spoke at length when he stood down as captain and I said to him how much he’s meant to me and what a privilege it was playing under him. “Joe and I are great friends. And I’ve always been someone who can distinguish between business and pleasure. I can’t fall out with someone because they don’t pick me in a team, that would be a bit pathetic.”

Ian Martin @IanMart60218765 There’ll be different opinions about England’s test cricket but what is not in doubt is the magnificence of Joe Root, Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad. World class, joy to watch. There’ll be different opinions about England’s test cricket but what is not in doubt is the magnificence of Joe Root, Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad. World class, joy to watch.

The 35-year-old was recalled to the squad for Ben Stokes' maiden series as Test captain. The right-arm pacer marked his return with figures of 1/45 and 3/76 in the five-wicket win over New Zealand at Lord's.

"I started this season not knowing if I’d pull on the England shirt again" - Stuart Broad

England's captain Ben Stokes has placed his trust on pacer Stuart Broad (Credit: Getty Images)

The senior duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson were seriously contemplating their future with the Three Lions after being dropped from the away tour.

However, they have been encouraged to carry on, at least for the ongoing English summer under the new captain-coach combination of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Admitting that he seriously doubted his chances of representing England for the home season, Broad said:

“I started this season not knowing if I’d pull on the England shirt again, I was just enjoying every day for what it was. Jimmy turns 40 this year, four years ago was he thinking 2018 might be his last at Old Trafford? Probably not. I’ll attack this week with the same mindset: I’ll walk out on that first day, look around the stands, and know how lucky I am to be there.”

Stuart Broad is likely to be retained in the playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand at his home ground of Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

England are currently 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.

