"I can’t see James Anderson playing at Lord’s"- Jason Gillespie on team changes ahead of 2nd Ashes 2023 Test

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie feels veteran England pacer James Anderson will not be a part of the second Ashes 2023 Test in Lord's beginning from Wednesday, June 28.

In his column for The Telegraph, Anderson recently stated how helpless he felt on the placid Edgbaston wicket during the first Test. Gillespie believes that with the hosts continuing to play with the Bazball approach, the Lord's could have a similar pitch with Anderson almost feeling helpless again.

Responding to a Sportskeeda Query in a media interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network, here's what Jason Gillespie had to say about James Anderson and the changes England should make for the Lord's Test:

"I can’t see James Anderson playing at Lord’s. He was quoted in his column in one of his newspapers over here. It's almost like he has talked himself out of the Test series if the surfaces are what they were in Edgbaston. Broad was brilliant at Edgbaston so he will play. Robinson I feel was good as well. Wood will come into consideration. Chris Woakes and Matthew Potts will come into consideration."

Gillespie also spoke about the importance of England playing Mark Wood and shed light on why captain Ben Stokes doesn't look fully fit.

"I think Mark Wood will come into consideration for sure," Jason Gillespie continued. "England could make a couple of changes. They can play the young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed if Moeen Ali is injured or play four seamers with Joe Root as the spinner. Ben Stokes is bowling basically on one leg. That knee looks really sore."

Jason Gillespie feels Australia should play Mitchell Starc at Lord's

Jason Gillespie also spoke about the changes Australia should make ahead of the Lord's Test and believes they need to play left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc. Gillespie spoke at length about Starc's importance with his left-arm angle and also the advantage that Nathan Lyon has with him playing.

Responding to a Sportskeeda Query about Starc, Gillespie stated:

"I think there is a chance that they will play him (Starc). One, because he does provide that left-arm variety as you said. He can come around the wicket and get those yorkers in. He creates a massive rough for Nathan Lyon as well. He gives their batting order a little bit depth. For all those reasons, he will come into consideration."

It will be interesting to see who among Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland makes way if Australia consider playing Starc at Lord's.

The Aussie are currently 1-0 up in the Ashes 2023 after winning the first Test by two wickets at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

