"I can’t see there being many draws. I think it will be 3-2" - Nasser Hussain predicts England to win the Ashes 

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes Ben Stokes and Co. will win the upcoming Ashes series against arch-rivals Australia. England have made a formidable start to the summer with a dominating display against Ireland in the one-off Test at Lord's.

The upcoming Ashes series comes across as one of the most anticipated ones in recent times. Australia recently topped the World Test Championship (WTC) league stage and aim to end their 21-year winless streak on English shores.

England, on the other hand, have been buoyed by the newfound ultra-aggressive brand of cricket under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's regime. They have only lost two Tests over the course of the last 12 months and are making a strong case for the next WTC cycle already.

Nasser Hussain backed England to defeat Australia by a close 3-2 margin in the summer by sticking with their aggressive approach.

"I think they will. They’ll give it a go. I can’t see there being many draws. I think it will be 3-2. This is a very good Australian side. Everyone will focus in on ‘Bazball’ – and can England bash the likes of [Mitchell] Starc, [Pat] Cummins, [Nathan] Lyon and co? Having said that, for me the issue is can Australia’s batting line-up get a par score to give their top-drawer bowling line-up a chance?" he told Sky Sports.

England scored 524 runs in just 82.4 overs in their first innings against Ireland at Lord's. Newly appointed vice-captain Ollie Pope scored his maiden double century while opening batter Ben Duckett also scored a well-compiled hundred.

"There is an added bit of excitement" - Nasser Hussain on the upcoming Ashes series

Australia's first assignment on English soil comes in the form of the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval from June 9 onwards. The Aussies are the current holders of the urn after defeating England by a convincing 4-0 margin during the 2021-22 Ashes on home soil.

Nasser Hussain acknowledged an additional buzz surrounding the upcoming Ashes.

"There is an added bit of excitement. I reckon, whatever happens, we’d be turning up to Edgbaston on day one – given the history of that place, the crowd and the atmosphere – hugely excited, but I think there’s even more this time," he said.

"That’s because of the brand and style of cricket this England side are playing. There’s that question we all have: can they turn up and do to Australia what they have done to every other side they’ve come up against?" Hussain continued.

The 2023 Ashes will begin from June 16 onwards at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

