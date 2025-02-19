“I can’t understand what their issue is” - Former Pakistan cricketer blasts India ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan cricketer Mushtaq Mohammad has expressed his agitation at the BCCI ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 over not sending the Indian team to the neighboring nation. Mohammad observed how Pakistan go to India without raising any objection but the latter doesn't quite follow the same.

Although Pakistan were awarded the rights to host the eight-team tournament in 2021, it wasn't until December 2024 that the schedule was announced due to the deadlock over where would India play their games. The PCB finally agreed to a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, according to which the Men in Blue will play their matches in Dubai despite Pakistan being the designated host.

Speaking to Geo News, Mohammad stated that their country has proved time and again that they are excellent hosts and provide great hospitality to any team who visit it.

"Indian cricket team should have come to Pakistan, the entire cricketing world wanted them to come to Pakistan. I can’t understand what their issue is. We have proven in the past that we are excellent hosts who always look after the visiting teams in the best possible manner. Pakistan always go to India without raising any objections but when it’s time for Indians to visit Pakistan they always make lame excuses to not come to Pakistan."

The sub-continent nation hasn't hosted an ICC event since the 1996 World Cup. International cricket had also been stopped in the country from 2009-2019 due to the attack on the Sri Lankan team outside Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore during their 2009 tour of Pakistan. Although teams like Australia and England have played in Pakistan after the resumption of international cricket, the BCCI and Indian government have repeatedly cited security concerns.

"Indian team has a huge fan following in Pakistan" - Mushtaq Mohammad ahead of Champions Trophy

Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 81-year-old suggested that Pakistanis deserve the privilege of watching the Indian team play in their nation and added:

"Their attitude is not good for the game of cricket especially for the cricket fans in Pakistan as they will be deprived of watching Indian players who’re without doubt among the best in the world in action in front of them. Indian team has a huge fan following in Pakistan and for them, it is very disheartening."

The arch-rivals had locked horns in the 2017 Champions Trophy final in which Pakistan emerged victorious. They will face each other in the 2025 edition on February 23.

