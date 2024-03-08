"I am convinced that Shubman Gill has the DNA of greatness" - Aakash Chopra lauds batter's century in 5th IND vs ENG Test

Aakash Chopra has lauded Shubman Gill for scoring a meticulous century in India's first innings of the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala on Friday, March 8.

Gill scored 110 runs off 150 deliveries as India ended Day 2 at 473/8. The hosts have a 255-run first-innings lead and will hope to extend it close to the 300-run mark.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Chopra was asked about his thoughts on Gill's century.

"I am convinced that Shubman Gill has the DNA of greatness because of the way he bats. A lot of things are important while batting. Scoring runs is one thing but the other thing is to get the understanding of how to score runs," he responded.

The former India opener added that figuring out how to score runs is the crucial aspect of batting.

"Everyone has to score runs to reach here or else you wouldn't have reached here, it's very simple. However, at times it takes a lifetime to understand when, how, and against whom you have the most chances of scoring runs," Chopra stated.

Chopra pointed out that both Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have developed that understanding early in their careers.

"We have seen in Yashasvi's short career that he has a very good understanding of that, and we are seeing that with Shubman Gill consistently, that if the pitch is to his liking, he shouldn't stop," he observed.

Jaiswal scored 57 runs off 58 deliveries on Day 1 of the Dharamsala Test. He added 104 runs for the opening wicket with Rohit Sharma (103 off 162), before the Indian skipper and Gill stitched together a 171-run second-wicket partnership.

"If this DNA is nurtured properly, you have two batting superstars of world cricket in front of you" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are the top two run-getters in the ongoing series. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra reckons Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal will reach lofty heights if they are nurtured properly.

"How to play Tom Hartley on this pitch, when and which ball to hit against Shoaib Bashir, which shots to play against fast bowling, and which not to play, this maturity is telling that if this DNA is nurtured properly, you have two batting superstars of world cricket in front of you," he said.

Jaiswal, with 712 runs in nine innings at an average of 89.00, is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing series. He is followed by Gill, who has aggregated 452 runs in nine knocks at an average of 56.50.

