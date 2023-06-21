“I'd be lying if I said it didn't” - Pat Cummins admits having Headingley 2019 flashback during Edgbaston thriller 

Australian captain Pat Cummins candidly admitted that he recalled the Headingley 2019 Ashes Test as the opening match of the 2023 series at Edgbaston headed towards a thrilling finish. He asserted that it was satisfying to end up on the right side of the result this time round.

In one of the closest Ashes encounters, England beat Australia by one wicket despite getting bowled out for 67 in their first innings at Headingley in 2019. Nathan Lyon fumbled a run-out chance, which would have assured victory for Australia. An lbw appeal against Ben Stokes (135*) was also turned down. If Australia had a review, Stokes would have been on his way.

On Tuesday, June 20, Australia beat England by two wickets, chasing down a target of 281. Cummins held fort with an unbeaten 44, while Lyon contributed 16*. Speaking at a press conference after Australia’s memorable win, Cummins opened up on the comparisons between Headingley 2019 and Edgbaston 2023. He commented:

"Yeah, I'd be lying if I said it didn't [think about Headingley]. We've been on the other side of it last series … it's one of those ones when you're on the other side of it, really hurts (and) feels like one that got away. A lot of those guys were there at Headingley. So to feel like we clinched one that was out of our grasp there for a little while is pretty satisfying."

While Lyon missed a run-out chance in 2019, this time Stokes dropped a difficult catch of the Aussie off-spinner at square leg. Lyon went on to bat till the end as Australia pulled off a come-from-behind win.

“It's something we all practice” - Cummins on Australia’s lower-order delivering under pressure

After Australia lost their last four wickets for 14 runs in the first innings, Ollie Robinson had cheekily commented that the opposition has ‘three No. 11s’. However, in the second innings, Scott Boland scored a defiant 20 as nightwatchman before Lyon supported Cummins brilliantly at the end.

Speaking about Australia’s lower-order fight, the Aussie skipper said:

"It's something we all practice. Nath [Lyon] puts a lot of time into it when he's back home as well, he puts a lot of time into his batting. Even the adjustment from the first innings when we got a couple of bumpers and everyone went out there with a clear plan."

At one point in the chase, Australia were in big trouble 227/8, but England failed to dislodge Cummins and Lyon, ending up conceding the early lead in the five-match series.

