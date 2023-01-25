"I'd probably say I'm about 80 percent" - Jofra Archer relieved to return to competitive cricket after lengthy struggle with injuries

England speedster Jofra Archer expressed his relief at returning to professional cricket after a lengthy injury layoff. The right-arm pacer said that there's some rust and that he has healed only 80 per cent.

The 27-year-old returned to competitive cricket for Mumbai Indians Cape Town in the inaugural edition of SA20. Archer has given credible performances, picking up eight wickets in five games at an average 18. H's in line for his first international game since March 2021 against South Africa in the three-game ODI series in Bloemfontein on Friday (January 27).

The fast bowler said that he;s still trying to wave off emotions on returning and wants to replicate his 2019 World Cup and Ashes performances. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"There's no reason to look back. I've done my time, and I'm here now. That's the most important thing. I'd probably say I'm about 80 percent. Just some fine-tuning now. I know whenever I'm fully fit, I don't think there's much that can stop me, it's just a matter of when that was going to be."

He continued:

"Playing cricket again for the first time a few weeks ago, I'm still riding off that wave of emotions right now. Hopefully, it can be a repeat of 2019. We've got again a 50-over World Cup and an Ashes in the same year so more of the same, please.

The right-armer played an instrumental role in England's first 50-over World Cup win at home three years ago, becoming their highest wicket-taker with 20 scalps in 11 games at an average of 23.05. Archer also bowled the decisive super over in the final against New Zealand to script a thrilling win.

"Everyone here will get a lift with him around" - Matthew Mott excited to welcome Jofra Archer

Matthew Mott (Image Credits: Getty)

White ball coach Matthew Mott feels Jofra Archer has been the best thing to happen to cricket in the last decade due to the energy he brings and the lift he provides to his teammates:

"Having watched him from a distance, I think he's one of the most exciting things to have happened in cricket for the last decade. He's full throttle, fast and brings such energy. He is one of those guys that if you are there sitting in the pub and he's bowling, you're watching."

He continued:

"That's a big thing to have. Everyone here will get a lift with him around. Bowlers like him and Mark Wood, those with extreme pace, give everyone that little bit extra confidence and fun around playing the game."

England have 13 ODIs to go before their World Cup defence in India in October.

