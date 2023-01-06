"I had decided that if it was in my zone, I would go for it" - Axar Patel on his heroics in the second T20I 

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel shed some light on his maiden T20I fifty during the second contest against Sri Lanka on Thursday, January 5. The Gujarat-born player scored a rampant 65 runs off just 31 deliveries, but his exploits were in vain as the visitors etched a memorable 16-run win to draw the series level with a game to spare.

Axar came out to bat at a stage where all hope was drained out of the run chase. Defending a mammoth 207-run total, the Sri Lankan seamers were on point to dismantle the Indian top order. Kasun Rajitha and Co. ran through the wickets and claimed four in the powerplay to leave India at 34-4, which worsened to 57-5 after Deepak Hooda's wicket.

Recalling the conversation he had with Suryakumar Yadav after making his way to the crease with the asking rate already over 14 runs per over, Axar said in a clip released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI):

"I went into bat and had a talk with Surya and he said that we will show intent. Even if we score 10-12 runs in an over, it could mean something and if we can get a couple of big overs in between, then anything could happen. That was the approach."

The pair imparted hope to India's chances with some fearless batting. They switched gears and launched an attack on the spinners. During the 14th over of the second innings, the duo hit Wanindu Hasaranga for 25 runs, with Axar hitting three consecutive sixes.

Noting that he did not specifically target the spinner and just looked to swing his bat through the line and clear the ropes, Axar said:

"After I connected with few of my shots and when Hasaranga came into bowl the 14th over, I did not quite target him by thinking that I will hit him in a particular area. I was just watching the ball and swinging my bat through the line. I had decided that if it was in my zone, I would go for it."

The all-rounder perished in the final over of the innings, trying to clear a Dasun Shanaka full-stop over long-off. A bright cameo by Shivam Mavi also could not help Team India cross the line, leading to a first loss against the Lankan Lions on home soil in over six years.

"Since we lost, I am thinking that I could have finished it" - Axar Patel

On the back of some brute hitting in the second half of the innings, the Men in Blue needed 21 runs to get in the final over to claim the series. However, a potent over by Dasun Shanaka, who made the call to bring himself into the attack over Wanindu Hasaranga.

Admitting that he should have carried the team to a win and exuding the importance of intent, Axar Patel said:

"Since we lost, I am thinking that I could have finished it. Obviously, when you score your first T20I fifty, it feels really good. I did not plan anything while walking out, in terms of targetting a bowler or something, it's just that our intent was really good and the talk in the team meetings are also related to showing good intent while batting, whatever the situation may be and I just followed that."

The two sides are scheduled to play in the series finale at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7.

