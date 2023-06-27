"I am deeply sorry to hear of your experiences" - Ben Stokes reacts to ICEC discrimination report on England cricket

England Test captain Ben Stokes said that he was deeply sorry to hear about experiences of discrimination in cricket across England and Wales. Stokes' statement comes after the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) published its report on Tuesday.

The damning report revealed some shocking stories regarding discrimination in cricket. Racism, sexism, classism and elitism were widespread in England and Wales.

While addressing a press conference ahead of the second Ashes Test, Stokes expressed solidarity with the victims mentioned in the report. The England skipper stated:

"To the people involved within the game who have been made to feel unwelcome, I am deeply sorry to hear of your experiences. Cricket needs to celebrate diversity on all fronts, as without diversity it would not be the game it is today."

Stokes added:

"We must go further and be more inclusive and diverse because the game I love and millions worldwide love should be enjoyed without fear of discrimination or judgement whether due to upbringing, race or gender."

Report says problems in England dressing room

ICEC chair Cindy Butts said that based on the stories the commission heard, the culture of sports is rotten. She stated that racial slurs were used regularly, including the one against a 13-year-old, who was asked to go back home.

The report examined recreational and professional cricket and the evidence was gathered by 4,000 respondents. Ben Stokes, Heather Knight, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq were among the prominent names to provide the evidence.

"We heard that there are problems throughout cricket, including the England dressing room, at the recreational level, at the board level, including for young pupils as well, and people on the talent pathway throughout cricket," Butts said.

The report found a disparity in the investment in men's and women's cricket in the country. It was observed that England men receive 13 times the overall amount paid to their women counterparts for all formats of the game.

