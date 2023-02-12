“I didn’t ever like to look at the pitches we played on” - Dale Steyn shares an advice for Australia after Nagpur debacle

Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has opened up on the much-debated topic of pitches following Australia’s embarrassing loss to India in the first Test in Nagpur on Saturday, February 11. The Proteas legend stated that he never looked at the surface before a match and worked out his length while playing the game.

The pitch talk dominated proceedings in the build-up to the first India vs Australia Test in Nagpur. While the Australian media alleged that the surface was ‘doctored’, pictures of the Australian team assessing the pitch closely also went viral on social media platforms.

Over-thinking about the surface is believed to have played a part in Australia’s downfall as they were bundled out for 177 and 91 in their two innings, losing the first Test inside three days.

Sharing his thoughts on the massive debate over pitches, Steyn took to his official Twitter handle and commented:

“So believe it or not but in my playing days I didn’t ever like to look at the pitches we played on, most often the first time I saw it was when it was my turn to bowl or bat in that particular game.

“Working out my length to hit the top of off was done playing. #wastedbooksecrets.”

Dale Steyn @DaleSteyn62

So I just figured I’d get on with it regardless of what was prepared.



That, and I also had the worlds best players in my team to assist and offer guidance to what worked and didn’t.



Anyway, sleep well 🤙 Truth be told I didn’t look because I was too scared of what I’d seeSo I just figured I’d get on with it regardless of what was prepared.That, and I also had the worlds best players in my team to assist and offer guidance to what worked and didn’t.Anyway, sleep well 🤙 Truth be told I didn’t look because I was too scared of what I’d see 🙈So I just figured I’d get on with it regardless of what was prepared.That, and I also had the worlds best players in my team to assist and offer guidance to what worked and didn’t. Anyway, sleep well 🤙

In an earlier tweet as well, he questioned the over-obsession over pitches and wrote:

“So quick question to you cricket people. How does one like to read a pitch? Are you a get down on your knees and almost sniff the pitch person or a general stand and observe from the pitch side? Lastly. Did it really help you?

Following the heavy defeat in Nagpur, Australian captain Pat Cummins conceded that the batters will have to find better ways to counter Indian spinners in the remaining Test matches.

“I feel they were seeing the rough from the moment they sat on the flight” - Jadeja on Australia’s pitch talk

The Nagpur Test marked Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s successful return to international cricket following his recovery from knee injury. He claimed seven wickets and contributed a half-century as well.

Following India’s comprehensive win in Nagpur, Jadeja took a dig at Australia over their concerns with regard to the pitch. He told Star Sports:

"I feel they were seeing the rough from the moment they sat on the flight. The atmosphere they created that it would spin; it didn't spin that much. If we see, they got out more to straight balls. We also got out lbw on straight balls.”

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 will begin at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, February 17.

Get IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score Updates at Sportskeeda on Day 3. Follow for latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes