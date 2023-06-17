“I didn’t like the declaration” – Kevin Pietersen reacts to England captain Ben Stokes' decision on Day 1 of first Ashes Test

Former English batter Kevin Pietersen expressed his disappointment with England skipper Ben Stokes’ decision to declare for 393/8 on Day 1 of the ongoing first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday, June 16.

Pietersen stressed that England should have crossed the 400-run mark for a psychological advantage. Using the example of India’s rescheduled Test against England in 2022, Pietersen warned the hosts that Day 2 could drift in favor of Australia.

India lost the aforementioned Test despite scoring 416 in their first innings. England won the contest by chasing a 378-run target in the fourth innings.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Kevin Pietersen said:

"It’s difficult to answer because we didn’t see much in it this evening and I did that Test match against India [last year]. It was a wicket that did get better for batting and I think that tomorrow could be the most beautiful day. That’s why, I didn’t like the declaration."

Pietersen continued:

"We’ll find out if it’s the right thing to have done. I just always got told to get to 400-450 in the first innings of a Test match. They’ve almost got it, I know, but it's psychological. Maybe, being too critical. I don’t know. We’ll see."

Stokes’ declaration came when England were 393/8 with Joe Root (118*) and Ollie Robinson (17*) at the crease. Following the declaration, Australia finished the day at 14/0 after four overs with David Warner and Usman Khawaja at the crease.

In England's first innings, fit-again wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow scored a run-a-ball 78 besides Joe Root’s ton for England. Zak Crawley also chipped in with 61.

Nathan Lyon starred with the ball for the visitors, returning with figures of 4/149, while Josh Hazlewood scalped two wickets. Scott Boland and Cameron Green settled for one wicket apiece.

“Stokes was always gonna do that this evening” – Nasser Hussain explains real reason behind the declaration

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said that Stuart Broad’s sensational record against David Warner would have been the sole reason behind Stokes’ declaration. Hussain told Sky Sports:

“I did [like the declaration] because I wanted to see Warner against Broad. I understand the moment, the drama. Stokes was always gonna do that this evening.”

For the uninitiated, Broad has dismissed Warner 14 times in Tests in head-to-head contests, giving away just 397 runs in 721 balls at an average of 28.4.

