"I have a different opinion" - AB de Villiers not in favour of Virat Kohli opening the batting in T20Is 

Former South African captain AB de Villiers believes that while Virat Kohli has a proven track record as an opener in T20 cricket, he still would not want him to open the batting for India.

He opined that Kohli is more suited to the No. 3 position due to his ability to execute the anchor's role and form partnerships with the middle-order batters. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, de Villiers said:

"I have a different opinion. For the most part of my international career, Virat batting at No. 3 was the biggest threat for us when we played against India. I've always felt like he was the glue of the team in the middle-order. No. 3 is not quite middle-order, it is top-order. But he is so good that he often combined with the middle-order, even down to tailenders. It's just impossible to play against that."

AB de Villiers also suggested that if Kohli opens the batting, the chances are high that he may get an unplayable delivery early on, leading to him losing his wicket. He added:

"With a new ball, facing the first few deliveries there, I just think that the chances of getting a good delivery up front are so much better. I'm worried about that position. Even though the numbers don't look bad, I have some other stats for you. When Virat faces the very first ball as an opener, his average is 23 and strike rate is 138. When he doesn't face the first ball and is at the non-striker's end, he averages 140 with a strike rate of 173."

Pointing out Kohli's impressive record at No. 3 in T20Is, the cricketer-turned-expert said:

"What I do like is that No. 3 position. 79 games played there, average of 55 and strike rate of 135. Very solid, match-winner, keeps everyone together, and he allows some of the power hitters to have freedom at the back end of the innings."

Virat Kohli returned to India's T20 team after a gap of 14 months. He made his much-awaited comeback in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match home series against Afghanistan.

The seasoned campaigner looked in great touch and played with an attacking approach, mustering 29 runs in 16 balls at an explosive strike rate of 181.25.

"I always tried to convince him not to open the batting" - AB de Villiers on playing with Virat Kohli for RCB

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli shared the dressing room for several years during the former's stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

De Villiers disclosed that he had also tried convincing Kohi to give up his opening spot in the RCB team as well. He, however, mentioned that if the ace batter was keen to play a particular role, he should be allowed to do that, elaborating:

"Even for Bangalore, when we played at RCB for so many years together, I always tried to convince him (Virat Kohli) onot to open the batting. He loves that; I think that's his preference. He's played cricket for long enough and maybe he should have the final say. If he wants to open the batting, if I was the coach, I would say, 'Okay, you know what you're doing. Go open the batting; you're the best player, go win us the World Cup.'"

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action during the third T20I against Afghanistan at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17. The match is a dead rubber, as the Men in Blue have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App