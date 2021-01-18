“I am disappointed he did not get a 100” - Washington Sundar’s father not satisfied with son’s fifty

Team India allrounder Washington Sundar’s father M Sundar has said that the cricketer had assured him he would get a big score whenever he got a chance to bat.

Washington Sundar scored 62 in his maiden Test innings in Brisbane to help India concede only a slender 33-run first-innings lead after the visitors had slipped to 186-6.

“I told him whenever you get a chance, get a big score. He said, 'sure I will',” said Washington Sundar's father.

The senior Sundar, however, was disappointed his son could not go on to reach three figures. According to Washington Sundar’s father, the 21-year-old should have turned aggressive once wickets started falling. M Sundar told IANS in this regard:

"I am disappointed he did not get a 100. When Siraj came, he should have hit fours and sixes. He is capable of that. He should have gone for sixes. He could have gone for pulls and big hits. Perhaps, he thought of trying to come close to Australia's total, as the deficit was very less.

He further revealed that he speaks to Washington Sundar from Chennai every day. Praising Washington Sundar’s batting abilities, the player's father said:

“He is a natural opening batsman and has scored a lot of runs against the new ball. In Chennai League, he is the youngest player to score a hundred in the first division. At the age of 14, he got a century while opening."

Thank you so much for all the love, prayers and wishes. It was indeed a very special day that I will remember always! #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/3wix8UrVQ0 — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) January 17, 2021

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur enjoy a day out with the bat

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur were the unlikely heroes with the bat for India on Sunday.

After the visitors had crumbled to 186 for 6 in response to Australia's 369 on Day 3 at the Gabba, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur rescued India with a record-123-run stand for the seventh wicket.

While Shardul Thakur ended up top-scoring with 67, Washington Sundar was the ninth wicket to fall after departing for a hard-fought 62 on debut.

The Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur stand is the new record for India’s best 7th-wicket partnership at the Gabba. The duo broke the previous record of 58runs between Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar made in 1991.

Thanks to Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur's heroics, India recovered to post 336 runs in their first innings.

Australia were 149 for 4 at lunch on Day 4 of the Gabba Test to lead by 182 runs. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (25) and Matthew Wade (0) in one over to lift the injury-ravaged visitors.